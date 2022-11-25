High, low, hang Jack, game

Trinidad and Tobago was high in praise of Uncle Jack when the Strike Squad made it to the World Cup in Germany in 2008. A wave of the ma­gic wand enabled us to slip past Mexi­co who had already qualified. Next thing, we were in a play-off against and in Bahrain. A clean header from Dennis Lawrence booked our ticket to Germany.

A low blow was the sharing of the revenue that accrued to the team for its effort. Some members were expecting millions, others, thousands of US dollars. Speculation was halted when Uncle Jack presented his spreadsheet showing his claim of millions in hid­den expenses that made the trip possible.

Members of the squad made an under-the-table compromise, much to the disappointment of the public. T&T never knew what each team member eventually got.

At the height of his manoeuvres, Uncle Jack was tried by a self-appointed court and found not guilty of any wrongdoing.

However, England and the United States, victims of a broken promise, insisted on getting Uncle Jack’s scalp.

As the FIFA giant, like the cascadoux, returned to paradise to end his days, he traded his football skills and kicked an ailing political party into power.

Most people believed that Uncle Jack had the resources to transform the economy, and many looked forward to better days coming. Communities worshipped the ground that Uncle Jack walked on. Byways were converted to highways as he enjoyed a ten-day stint as acting prime minister. Soon, it was Palm Sunday for a bed-ridden political party.

Faithful to his constituency, one calypso epitomised that if you did not see Uncle Jack in the office, even on a Sunday, check the mortuary.

For a man who earned one dollar as salary, he had to his credit four football stadia; the Joao Havelange Centre of Excellence; initiated the rise of the first female prime minister of the republic; and an enviable track record.

But many rode Jack and some even thought that his stuttering was an impediment preventing his rise to prime ministership.

In the market place, the kangaroo court cried for the release of Barabas and chanted hang Jack.

The US wanted this prized lion, hiding in the T&T jungle. Surrounded by a battery of qualified lawyers, Uncle Jack avoided all ports of entry and exit, and even hid when planes entered our airspace.

How many world cups have passed and Uncle Jack had to be contented with watching them on a big screen television, thousands of miles away?

As the whistle blew to start the Qatar World Cup, the Privy Council gave Jack a red card to be deported from T&T, authorising his crucifixion in the United States.

The acts of Houdini he performed in football we await, knowing that no one can end the game of a football lord who has dined with kings and presidents.

Lennox Francis

Couva

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Mixed appeal

Mixed appeal

I have never liked mixed peel, those little cubes of candied fruit of red, green and yellow that are ubiquitous ornaments for all manner of sweet treats. As a child, I thought they were spiteful additions to sweet breads, coconut drops, fruit cakes and the like. I reasoned that they were inserted to restrict you from being greedy, and over-indulgent. Or just to slow down the process; because for me, it was a matter of disgustedly picking out every single one from my portion. (I felt the same way about maraschino cherries. Still do.)

Makings of a physical emergency

Makings of a physical emergency

The collapse of the Manzanilla-Mayaro road has disrupted a critical link between the southeastern peninsula and the rest of Trinidad. What is needed as a matter of critical urgency is the series of decisions which must be made to minimise the sense of dislocation and loss of connectivity.

People who are required to be moving in both directions to and from the affected districts ought to be assured that their needs are met, to the best of whatever the possibilities are.

Of what use are letters to the Editor?

After just reading two “letters to the Editor” in your tabloid by Gregory Wight, and C Peters, both of whose letters I look forward to, I shook my head in my usual pessimistic way, knowing fully well that what they’re saying in their letters, while being perfectly true, will be to no avail. At least not in the immediate future.

Then I said to myself, “What a sad state of affairs we live in.” Yet, come Christmas into Carnival, most of the nation’s concerns will be pushed aside for another time, apart from the few “voices” like theirs and others who continue the “fight”.

W Dopson

Woodbrook

High, low, hang Jack, game

Trinidad and Tobago was high in praise of Uncle Jack when the Strike Squad made it to the World Cup in Germany in 2008. A wave of the ma­gic wand enabled us to slip past Mexi­co who had already qualified. Next thing, we were in a play-off against and in Bahrain. A clean header from Dennis Lawrence booked our ticket to Germany.

A low blow was the sharing of the revenue that accrued to the team for its effort. Some members were expecting millions, others, thousands of US dollars. Speculation was halted when Uncle Jack presented his spreadsheet showing his claim of millions in hid­den expenses that made the trip possible.

There’s violence against men too

There are always so many articles in the newspapers about violence towards women, but I have never seen an article yet about violence towards men!

While the woman’s violence may not be physical such as slapping and hitting, a wife’s constant nagging towards the man, or ignoring him completely for a long period of time, and worst, ignoring him romantically, are also forms of violence.

It is not just women who may suffer from violence but men, too.

Neil R de Montrichard

Westmoorings

Paying the price for ignoring building laws

The scenes of distressed citizens and their beautiful homes surroun­ded by water that is subsiding far too slowly emphasises the reasons building laws cannot be ignored.

Out there in foreign, it would be jail time to build anywhere without approval. You cannot change watercourses. You cannot build on hillsides. You cannot build on river banks. You definitely cannot construct beachhouses on seafronts and expect the ocean to keep off your property.