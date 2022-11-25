High, low, hang Jack, game

Trinidad and Tobago was high in praise of Uncle Jack when the Strike Squad made it to the World Cup in Germany in 2008. A wave of the magic wand enabled us to slip past Mexico who had already qualified. Next thing, we were in a play-off against and in Bahrain. A clean header from Dennis Lawrence booked our ticket to Germany.
A low blow was the sharing of the revenue that accrued to the team for its effort. Some members were expecting millions, others, thousands of US dollars. Speculation was halted when Uncle Jack presented his spreadsheet showing his claim of millions in hidden expenses that made the trip possible.
Members of the squad made an under-the-table compromise, much to the disappointment of the public. T&T never knew what each team member eventually got.
At the height of his manoeuvres, Uncle Jack was tried by a self-appointed court and found not guilty of any wrongdoing.
However, England and the United States, victims of a broken promise, insisted on getting Uncle Jack’s scalp.
As the FIFA giant, like the cascadoux, returned to paradise to end his days, he traded his football skills and kicked an ailing political party into power.
Most people believed that Uncle Jack had the resources to transform the economy, and many looked forward to better days coming. Communities worshipped the ground that Uncle Jack walked on. Byways were converted to highways as he enjoyed a ten-day stint as acting prime minister. Soon, it was Palm Sunday for a bed-ridden political party.
Faithful to his constituency, one calypso epitomised that if you did not see Uncle Jack in the office, even on a Sunday, check the mortuary.
For a man who earned one dollar as salary, he had to his credit four football stadia; the Joao Havelange Centre of Excellence; initiated the rise of the first female prime minister of the republic; and an enviable track record.
But many rode Jack and some even thought that his stuttering was an impediment preventing his rise to prime ministership.
In the market place, the kangaroo court cried for the release of Barabas and chanted hang Jack.
The US wanted this prized lion, hiding in the T&T jungle. Surrounded by a battery of qualified lawyers, Uncle Jack avoided all ports of entry and exit, and even hid when planes entered our airspace.
How many world cups have passed and Uncle Jack had to be contented with watching them on a big screen television, thousands of miles away?
As the whistle blew to start the Qatar World Cup, the Privy Council gave Jack a red card to be deported from T&T, authorising his crucifixion in the United States.
The acts of Houdini he performed in football we await, knowing that no one can end the game of a football lord who has dined with kings and presidents.
Lennox Francis
Couva