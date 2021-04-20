Hinds: a question of partisanship

In spite of the best efforts of Police Commissioner Gary Griffith and former national security minister Stuart Young, crime continues to be the number one enemy of people and country.
In my humble view, the continuing fight against criminals requires the intervention of level-headed, objective and bipartisan professionals. As such, I was grossly disappointed with the appointment of Fitzgerald Hinds as the new Minister of National Security, and could see no advantage in this move.
Politics has grown progressively more partisan over the years. In fact, one can say it has evolved into a perverse battleground between two rival parties intensely polarised along ethnic lines.
As such, hope for a better country lies in the ability of political appointees, when it matters, to act rationally and independently.
I’ve seen objectivity emerge from the minds of the ministers of education, public utilities and trade and industry in independent forums/discussions with professionals and technocrats.
They have proven there’s a time and place for both perverse politics and cold logic and, as such, have consequently inspired hope in all of us for a better country.
If I’m to make a judgment based on his public persona, Minister Fitzgerald Hinds does not possess a flexible mindset for the sensitive job of minister of national security. I don’t believe he has the capacity to emerge from his staid partisan attitude.
Even in independent forums, Minister Hinds can’t get past his “hatred” of the United National Congress. As far as he is concerned, the UNC is to blame for all the evils of the country, even bad weather.
Quite recently, on a morning talk-show, he went so far as to imply that the media sided with the Opposition. We all, even the most ordinary and prejudicial among us, have to appreciate that facts presented by the conventional media are independent of any political opinion, whether they align or not.
This change in the dynamics of law enforcement, though it resulted from the untimely death of Franklin Khan, comes at a most inopportune time when the tenure of Commissioner of Police nears an end.
Already, there are posts on social media jokingly suggesting that Minister Hinds will idly go after members of the Opposition. Then again, judging from his past behaviour, some may not see the humour in such allegations, considering that the new police commissioner may come from within the political arena.
Gary Griffith, in spite of his perceived personality flaws, possesses the tenacity to stand between politics and the Police Service, and until Minister Hinds is firmly rooted in the position, it might be in the best interest of public opinion to extend Commissioner Griffith’s contract. After all, perception matters.
Perhaps there’s a fear of the Police Service becoming too independent of political influence.
I wish the minister well and as a law-abiding citizen, I have my fingers crossed, hoping for the best.
RP Joseph
San Fernando