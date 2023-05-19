The Ministry of National Security has taken note of the Editorial appearing in the Daily Express on May 18, 2023, headlined: “A report to take on board”.
In this editorial, the publisher, represented by Editor-in-Chief Ms Omatie Lyder, referenced a statement by the Minister of National Security, the Honourable Fitzgerald Hinds, MP, when he spoke at a news conference on Monday, May 1, 2023, at the ministry’s head office in Port of Spain.
The Express editorial inaccurately referenced the Minister’s statement from that news conference stating that the Minister commented that “criminals have friends among judges”.
It must be stressed that at no point did Minister Hinds refer to “judges” in his statement. In fact, the Minister stated, inter alia: “The criminals have friends everywhere in this country. They have them in the Police Service, they have them in the Customs, in the Immigration, in the Defence Force. They have them in the Judiciary. They have them in the Parliament.”
While interpretations are understandable, it is expected that if the Express editorial wants to quote the Minister, it should do so correctly and accurately.
Indeed, the Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Senator the Honourable Reginald Armour, SC, would have said, subsequently, that he was satisfied that the Minister did not impugn the integrity of the Judiciary in his statement.
Such a grave error by a daily newspaper regarding the Minister’s statements, given the potential negative and far-reaching implications, cannot go unattended by the Ministry.
In the circumstances, the Ministry is seeking an immediate correction in your next day’s newspaper, as well as a commensurate correction, to accompany your digital and online versions of the editorial.
The Ministry anticipates the newspaper’s timely corrective action in this regard.
Editor’s Note: The Express did not directly “quote” Mr Hinds in the editorial but pointed out that he “made his infamous comment about criminals having friends among judges”.
The “Judiciary”, according to Cambridge Dictionary means: the part of a country’s government that is responsible for its legal system, including all the judges in the country’s courts.
And Oxford Learner’s Dictionary defines the judiciary as: the judges of a country or a state, when they are considered as a group.