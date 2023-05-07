Hinds spoke truth to power

When a senior member of Cabinet, the Honourable Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds spoke out about the genesis of lawlessness in T&T, the people who should sit up, take notice, and applaud his forthrightness, are now outraged and calling for an apology.
Respect for the law is a fundamental component of any civilised society. That respect applies to everyone, from the President, the Prime Minister, and all ministers, to every single citizen, both rich and poor.
However, when most citizens perceive an imbalance in how justice is applied – on the one hand, the rich and powerful get a bligh for their misdeeds. On the other hand, if ordinary citizens are held to a more rigid standard for the pettiest of crimes, our society is headed in the wrong direction.
Was Minister Hinds wrong to state what every citizen knows as the unspoken truth? By admonishing his colleagues when he included members of Parliament as part of the problem, he may have unleashed a Pandora’s Box that, once opened, can never be closed.
Every law on the books should be applied evenly across the board, or we will have the existential situation that we now endure, where criminals break the rules because they see the inequity in the system.
Can the prosperous equivocally say that all their businesses operate within the law? Do lawyers and doctors report all their income so that they can be taxed? Is there a reason lawyers do not accept credit cards? Why does our government collect VAT payments and use them for other purposes instead of placing them in an interest-bearing account, and then they have to borrow money to repay VAT refunds? Why is that even legal? Are politicians passing laws to benefit themselves and not the taxpayers? Do those who complain about criminal misdeeds have clean hands?
We must practise what we preach to build a society where morality and integrity become second nature.
For example, we cannot use illicit drugs and brag about our underage misdeeds, such as smoking, drinking, and having illegal guns, and expect our children to grow up to be angels. We have sown the seeds of illegality by indulging in it ourselves.
For example, we boast about the great deal we got on an appliance or a stereo when we know it was acquired illicitly. We pay an officer off the books to inspect a car when we know it is against the law.
We become illegal taxi drivers when we know it is wrong – even police officers do it; the authorities allow this instead of fixing the problem by passing laws whereby PH cars can be utilised to benefit commuters legally.
If rules that are equitable, enforceable, and impartially applied are passed, the public will see their wisdom and be more likely to obey.
Thank you, Minister Fitzgerald Hinds; you have done the entire nation a profoundly vital service by speaking truth to power – even when your colleagues hold that power.
No one outside the government could have done what you did. So instead of castigating you, may I suggest you be awarded the nation’s highest honour — The Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. To your detractors, please stand down and not let this teaching moment be lost in the mists of time. Let us turn this ship of state around and head towards a new and brighter horizon.
Rex Chookolingo