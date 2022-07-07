Hinds the minister of national insecurity

The way the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) tried to deflect the riots in this week’s events in Port of Spain as “pockets of disturbance” is surely a testimonial to their total incompetence or a poor attempt at deceiving the public—but whatever it was, what we have seen is the total breakdown of civil society.
Acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob and his line minister have tried to downplay the seriousness of the problem by suggesting that this week’s fiery riots that grounded the city to a halt with massive traffic jams on the Lady Young Road and the Beetham Highway were just pockets of disturbance. This leaves one scratching one’s head, as it caused massive pile-ups and great inconvenience to the general motoring public.
The residents of Beetham are at their boiling point, so outraged are they over the police-involved shooting deaths of three men—one of whom lived in the Beetham Gardens—that this led to them throwing old tyres and even a mattress across the east-bound lane of the highway as early as 10 a.m. on Monday.
The feeble attempt by the line minister really shows his contempt for the general public’s intelligence. His old and worn-out political posturing went out the window years ago. Personally I’m not sure why he’s still the Minister of National Security because he’s really the minister of national insecurity and he should just be replaced as soon as possible by the current administration.
After experiencing riots in the past, he has learned nothing from them to plan for these types of situations, and to keep other exits and entries into the city open to allow public access in and out of the capital. People’s lives and livelihoods are constantly at stake with this Government at the helm, and businesses continue to suffer as their valuable time was spent in gridlock traffic for hours, in an attempt to flee the city.
The madness and mayhem that continues to prevail in this country has reached an all-time high, fed by an uncaring, self-serving and incompetent Government, the same Government that holds on to the reins of power so tightly. Well done, Dr Rowley, the society now is redirecting its frustration, anger and anxiety in the same manner as you portray in the public domain every time you face the media or hard questions from the Opposition.
Please, Prime Minister, fire your Minister of National Security now, as we have never seen such ineptitude in our lives. After that act of community service, I’m sure you will realise you must fire yourself as well because your administration has made a total and complete mess of Trinidad and Tobago in the last seven years.
Neil Gosine
former NP chairman
Port of Spain