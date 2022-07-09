Well, here I am reading through RFP (request for proposal) advertisements. Sounds boring, I know.
I found out, though, that there is a body called the Gambling Control Commission. This commission apparently needs to hire a firm of consultants to help them hire a firm of consultants to tell them how to carry out the duties of the commission.
Does this seem clear? Imagine your boss asks you to organise to have his yard cleaned. So you need someone to cut the grass and trim the trees, but first, you have to hire a consultant to tell you how the grass should be cut and how to trim the trees.
These consultants will then tell you how to hire grass-cutters and tree-trimmers. Why? Because they can, that’s why.
Somehow, if you are not spending your own money, it’s really easy to spread it around, don’t you find?
The real question now is: who are the members of this commission? Do they have any experience in gambling? Are they perhaps lawmakers?
Maybe they do not need to know anything in order to earn their salaries because all they have to do is hire consultants. Does one need experience for this?
Does this remind you of anything? Remember the task force hired to tell the minister responsible for children’s homes how to implement the recommendations of the task force, which was hired to investigate the shortcomings of our children’s homes?
That’s just how we roll.
Could this be why this administration does not want to implement the regulations of the Procurement Act? Asking for a friend.
Anne de Silva
St Joseph