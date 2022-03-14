Renowned academic, Professor Selwyn Ryan has passed on.
He leaves behind a rich legacy of academic writings and contributions to the areas of Social Science and Political Science. He graduated from Naparima College in 1954.
“Ryan, 86, had a Phd in Political Science from Cornell University (1966) and a BA in History from the University of Toronto (1960) and was a Professor Emeritus at The University of the West Indies’ St Augustine Campus and authored over 25 books, including Race and Nationalism in Trinidad and Tobago. Ryan was recognised as one of the Caribbean’s foremost scholars and writers of political history.”
Our deepest condolences go out to his family and colleagues. His life’s work will live on in the scholars of tomorrow.