Historical change in THA

The first Tobago House of Assembly election was held on November 24, 1980 with 24,141 registered voters on the electoral list. A total of 15,990 persons cast their votes for the party of their choice.
The election signalled a historical change in the governance of Tobago from a County Council to the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) with 12 electoral districts.
In 2021 the electoral list comprised 51,062 and following the election on January 25, with 26,385 persons casting their votes.
A 100 per cent increase in the electoral list between 1980 and 2021 came about after 40 years and the results of the January elections saw a historical tie with both People’s National Movement (PNM) and the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) gaining six seats.
The deadlock opened the doors for major constitutional changes in the THA Act since neither party had the majority and a presiding officer could not be elected for the Assembly to function.
The Government had to move swiftly to resolve the crisis which resulted in the House of Representatives passing a bill to increase the electoral seats from 12 to 15 to prevent a recurrence of a deadlock with the odd number of seats in the Assembly.
While the country will ignore the Opposition United National Congress’ (UNC) objections to the introduction of the changes one cannot dismiss the comments from the PDP.
Having been involved in the THA elections from 1980 I was taken aback by the line of attack against the PNM and Government on a whole for the changes in the THA act.
Believe it or not the arguments presented by the PDP are identical to the tactics used in the THA elections in the 80s up until the PNM captured control of the Assembly in 2001.
The claims made then by opponents of the PNM was “the PNM wants to recolonise Tobago” “Trinidad is in control of the affairs in Tobago” “free Tobago now” among some other ridiculous allegations.
It was eerily similar to the well-orchestrated hate campaign against the PNM and Trinidadians back in the 80s.
I recall specifically in the 1980 and 1984 THA elections Trinidadians were referred to as “foreigners” “strangers” among several obscene descriptions.
In fact, at one point Tobagonians were afraid to wear a PNM jersey. Such was the extent of the venom that after the elections the PNM office in Scarborough had hundreds of jerseys and posters piled up that were never utilised.
My friend and colleague Stanford Callender was leading the fight for the PNM along with others like the late Neil Wilson who came under severe attack from the then DAC supporters.
The PNM could not hold public meetings in certain areas and in one instance then Lady Vice Chair of the PNM the late Muriel Donawa-McDavidson had to evade eggs thrown at her in a public meeting. The car with the horns for the PA system drove off leaving Ms Donawa -Mc Davidson speechless and bewildered.
Then Minister in the Ministry of Finance the late Anthony Jacelon was portrayed as a colonial slave master with posters with his picture plastered all over the island wearing a “cork hat”.
In the campaign today that is being carried out by the PDP it is the same rhetoric. Nothing about the development of Tobago and completely sidestepping the major overall changes that took place under the PNM from 1956 to the present.
It is with this in mind that I believe all right-thinking Tobagonians must unreservedly reject this ruthless, divisive tactic.
The attempt to stop the construction of the expansion of the Airport Terminal and runway is similar to the failed protest action to prevent the construction of the Claude Noel Highway (Referred to Parkway) in the 70s.
In an address to the special convention of the PNM on December 3, 1976 dealing with Tobago, then Prime Minister Dr Eric Williams declared “The construction of the parkway will result in the dislocation of some 40 householders who have protested the construction and the proposed relocation plan.”
The Parkway was eventually completed without any further disruption from the residents in the early 80s and renamed after World Boxing Champion Claude Noel by then Prime Minister George Chambers.
Today the arrangements with the landowners in the pathway of the airport development are almost completed and will be recorded as another major achievement undertaken by the PNM Government in Tobago.
I only use two major and significant projects as examples, but the records will also show that in all areas mainly health, education, housing, tourism, infrastructural works etc in Tobago development was achieved under a PNM government under current Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.
It is noteworthy to mention that when the PNM embarked on the development programme in Tobago Dr Eric Williams stated that “the progress in the island will redound to the benefit of all citizens and more importantly to the unborn”.
Farley Augustine who is Deputy Political Leader of the PDP was among the then unborn who has benefited from the facilities and opportunities now available in Tobago today.
Ashton Ford
Former general secretary
People’s National Movement (PNM)