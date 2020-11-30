The desire to end HIV remains an admirable goal in the hearts of all those committed to ensuring it happens.
However, there is work to be done as it relates to the social conscience of society and individuals. HIV infected individuals live in a dynamic, discriminative reality...a 24/7 reality for many afflicted by this virus. But we have come a very long way from the things I have witnessed in earlier days, like the isolation and inhumane treatment applied to those infected by those to whom they were looking for comfort.
Acts of ignorance facilitated by the fear of this deadly new and unknown “disease”, considered a punishment for promiscuous lifestyles.
But we must ask ourselves, what can I do to achieve our national goals for HIV quality treatment, care and prevention? How can I get involved in this struggle to enhance the lives and living conditions of those infected or affected by HIV? What can I do to prevent the sprea?
To be urgently addressed is the impact of the herd mentality. Over the years, I have witnessed how many people have adapted incorrect perspectives just to fit in, losing their true identity, failing in their purpose and thereby existing instead of living. Persons trapped in this web only work to make other peoples’ lives miserable. I have seen where the inner thoughts-the real perspectives of individuals, are stifled when in public only to show up later.
The greatest challenge to quality HIV treatment, care and prevention is how we think and who influences how we feel, as our thoughts will always be reflected in our behaviour, even in silence or compliance to a particular agency, institution or group norm.
Over the years I have seen the use of celebrities in an attempt to change behaviour, and yes. I have seen many, perhaps just as a means to an end comply publicly, but privately their opinions remain discriminative.
They are favouring the dominant subgroup whose concepts always result in an exhibition of stratification, further promoting the patterns that create the socials norms.
What is required to ensure quality treatment, care and prevention is not behaviour modification, but behaviour change; that is the end product of internalisation of information and behaviours by the recipients and observers of same and results in beliefs that are agreed upon and acted upon in both private and public.
Starting today, what would you do to make a significant difference in the reality of living with HIV, just as you and I are now living with Covid-19?
To the people living with HIV, cultivate hope, develop purpose. Amid challenges, know that with each new day you have been blessed and you have a goal to fulfil. Take every opportunity, with diligence to change the mindset of persons around you, especially the children and the youth. Recognise that the problem –the seed that births the tree with its fruits of discrimination is thought...what people think. Take it upon yourself to facilitate change, become a change agent. Influence one child, one youth; they are the voices of tomorrow.
And when you influence leave no room for misconception, where you call the right wrong and the wrong right. Principles of truth and righteousness are what would give birth to changed mindsets, changed policies, changing environment. Live positively as a force for change. Be part of the solution to end HIV. Never allow your status to define you.