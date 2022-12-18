HIV—positive, private, protected

In the last 18 months, at least eight persons who mean a lot to me have trusted me with the knowledge that they are HIV-positive.
Five of them found out their status within this period and in three cases I was the first person they shared this news with. I think quite often about how Trinidad and Tobago can do better to improve our social, political and economic environment as it relates to both HIV prevention and care.
This is a personal issue for me, even though I am a trained support group leader—leading information and support groups for adolescents living with and affected by HIV, and despite having co-chaired Trinidad and Tobago’s UNFPA Youth Advisory Group for several years—tackling issues concerned with sexual and reproductive healthcare and rights.
As T&T joined the rest of the world in recognising World AIDS Day 2022, the theme of which was “Equalise”, we must admit that locally it’s far from being an equal playing field.
While we seek to build communities around persons who are HIV-positive, we must also place attention on the issue of persons not feeling as though their sexual health interaction with the public health sector is private enough nor are HIV-negative persons protected enough.
When someone shares their HIV-positive status with you, depending on your relationship with them, the news can be just as traumatic as if you were being told about your own status. While we should do all we can to provide services and support to those who have learned about their own status, we take it for granted that the “village” or “community” behind such individuals needs support as well. At schools, workplaces, recreational sites and other public spaces, including across social and traditional media, we must make an earnest attempt to provide information about how to support persons with HIV. This knowledge is crucial in ending stigma and reducing transmission rates, which, thankfully, have been on the decline.
I was recently asked to contribute to a virtual meeting organised and attended by local HIV/AIDS public-sector units and teams to address the issue of encouraging more men who have sex with men (MSM) to come forth for testing and care.
However, despite the many practical solutions being offered, no official notes were taken, no action items agreed upon, not even a follow-up meeting date was given. In my mind, it was a waste of time, and it was not the first such meeting. It, therefore, forces me to ask how serious we are about tackling HIV/AIDS, especially if the coordinators themselves aren’t coordinated.
I left the meeting shaking in anger, as I knew how important these meetings and their outcomes can be in preventing yet another person from becoming HIV-positive. Tackling the disease requires us to recognise that each person matters, and that no one should face any form of discrimination whether as a result of politics, religion or socioeconomics. We must, therefore, equalise the discussion and broaden the groups of persons represented in the room.
I have consistently written about solutions over the years on how we can encourage more persons to get tested or make their sexual health and well-being a priority. It starts with creating an enabling environment that is private and caters to the immediate needs of clients visiting public health facilities.
We must modernise our approach! The fact remains that the Port of Spain and San Fernando sites of the Queen’s Park Counselling Centre and Clinic (QPCC&C) are not fit-for-purpose. They are reduced to almost dilapidated conditions, with paper-thin walls, floor plans which fail to support privacy and confidentiality, staff who require customer service training and, generally, an environment which forces you to think that the word “shame” should be hung right above the entrances. You would do well if you have the means to visit a private institution for testing and treatment verses what passes as healthcare in the public sector.
It would be erroneous for me to say there aren’t committed men and women who work in the sector and go above and beyond to make clients as comfortable as possible. However, such individuals should be the norm and not the anomaly.
We also do not need standalone facilities which support the stigmatising of visitors at sexual health clinics. Health centres and hospitals should offer the widest range of services to the communities to which they cater, and more attention should be placed on attracting persons interested in prevention and wellness, as opposed the current approach which seems to be only treatment-focused.
Many people are not aware that there exists medication that can prevent you from contracting HIV by taking just one pill a day or an injection every other month. Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) has been available for several years in the United States and other parts of the world as a proven strategy of significantly reducing the number of new annual infections. The reason why this medication is not widely available in Trinidad and Tobago is because of the impediment that is the government.
Due to archaic thinking that PrEP promotes promiscuity, the government has maintained a policy position against the introduction of PrEP in the public health sector. A reversal of position could have undoubtedly led to far less new infections as well as deaths in years gone by.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), PrEP pills and shots are approved for persons as young as adolescents who are at risk of getting HIV from sex. Therefore, a large cross-section of men and women across T&T could have been better protected against HIV, should a decision have been made in the interest of citizens’ health and well-being.
I have been on PrEP for less than three months, having accessed a patient-assistance programme outside of T&T. It’s sad that I could not have accessed this same medication locally through a type of Chronic Disease Assistance Programme (CDAP), as we currently do for other diseases. The difference is that this would be a preventative strategy, such as immunisations which we are already familiar with and benefit from, as opposed to a treatment or therapy strategy which is what CDAP serves as.
While I would love to go much further in depth about these and other issues surrounding HIV/AIDS in T&T, I believe my suggestions, concerns and experiences are not new to the hundreds of citizens accessing sexual and reproductive healthcare locally each day. The point here is that we have moved well past the era of promoting abstinence as being the main or only way to prevent HIV transmission.
The data and science which are available to all persons show that we can carry new infection rates to zero by changing the narrative and strategy, and removing all forms of discrimination in the public and private health sectors. No individual should be ashamed to speak about their HIV-positive status, nor should they be concerned about accessing the services that are meant for them. Our goal should be to support those who are positive, keep healthcare interactions private, and ensure that HIV-negative persons have all the tools they need to remain protected against the disease.
On the occasion of World AIDS Day 2022, I hope that our leaders recognise that each citizen should have a better and more equal say regarding their health and well-being, and that they use their platforms to facilitate a more productive discourse surrounding HIV/AIDS.
Finally, I would suggest that those in authority set aside one day each month to promote a well-resourced campaign that encourages persons to get tested. In one year, with 12 days being set aside for mass testing and education, Trinidad and Tobago can be that much closer to all citizens being aware of their status, and those who need it getting the treatment and care they deserve.
Nikoli Edwards
political leader
Progressive Party