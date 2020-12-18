The “victory” of the leadership and its cohorts in the United National Congress (UNC) internal elections is about done and dusted, as one cricket commentator is fond of saying, but I write this letter to let them know that you can fool some of the people some of the time, but not all the people all the time; that some of us, in fact, do know and are willing to acknowledge that even as they clink their glasses in celebration, their so-called victory reverbs with hollowness, having conned their grovelling faithful for yet another time.
Two myths in recent commentaries on the UNC victory tell the story of this continuing deception:
1. “The membership has spoken” (RP Joseph in a recent letter, entitled “Vasant missed the point”—Express, December 8).
But the question has to be asked: is 14,783 the “membership” out of a possible 150,000, this being a mere ten per cent, when the normal bar is 50 per cent with less requiring a “run-off”, at least morally so, if not according to the UNC constitution?
2. “KPB (Kamla Persad-Bissessar) has no leadership clothes, but is perhaps the most cunning creature on earth.” (Larry N Lalla in “Failed leadership in control”, Express, December 8).
Perhaps, but does that “cunning” not feed on a tribal loyalty characterised by a simple-mindedness that has absolutely no understanding of the political implications of being perpetually in opposition?
And is that kind of exploitation not to the advantage of the leadership and her sycophants because they have secured the power and attendant prosperity, even as the faithful remain in perpetual dire want and poverty?
And there are other manifestations of this greed for power among this group, as with the rejection of all the experienced politicians who would have likely asked questions about a failing leadership in favour of the “innocents” who wouldn’t dare!
But this UNC contingent is not to be blamed. There is now an all-pervasive shamelessness in the politics, not only here but the world over, which is a far cry from the time when men “would love the name of honour than fear death”, as with Brutus who would kill Caesar for no other reason, or the Japanese leader would commit “harikiri” if he has fallen short in his duty, or the American Indian who would never break his “word” even as the “white eyes” continued to speak with “forked tongue”.
Even within the Hindu tradition, of which this group is a part, the idea of saram (shame) is central of which nanny’s or nanna’s retort of saram na ba (you have no shame) is the certain admonition to come, if we cheated our little sister of her share of the sweets.
But that sense of character is all but gone. Now it is self and power at all cost, at the expense of everything good, decent and uplifting.
Which is why Nicolas Maduro will win even if his people starve and perish on the seas seeking refuge, or Alexander Lukashenko would survive in Belarus even though thousands continue to protest, or that Vladimir Putin would continue his reign despite Alexei Navalny’s poisoning.
And this will continue to happen, for even as the people suffer at the hands of dictators there are so many among them, like their leaders, who are willing to share in the spoils, at the expense of their own countrymen.
So the glasses will continue to clink in the neverending cycle of deceit, and those of us who possess the insight to understand it will simply have to sit and let it be.
Dr Errol N Benjamin
via e-mail