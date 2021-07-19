I was pleased this past weekend to see so many Venezuelan families opting to return home.
Put another way, some migrants, legal or otherwise, have been in T&T long enough to understand our local parlance: water more than flour.
I defy anyone to say that the Trinbagonian economy would have escaped, with less economic fractures than the rest of the globe. Had another political party been in charge of the public purse could/would they truly have avoided the unrelenting escalation of deaths? It is easy to bandy about words such as incompetence.
I am personally cowering in fear of returning residents introducing variants of this deadly virus. Has the Covid virus shown any fawning respect for a First World that has engorged itself with practically all of the vaccines on offer? Fear is now rife in parts of the First World that previously seemed ready to escape further economic downturn. Some borders may have once more to be closed.
What is really the unvarnished truth? Will the history books look kindly on our local Opposition clamouring for an investigation of every single death? Useless it’d fear mongering? One would have to consider statistics for several countries in both First and Third Worlds in order to arrive at proper answers. Will inordinate fear mongering at this early stage of the pandemic bring electoral relief in 2025 to various opposition voices? There is a wave of genuine relief throughout T&T now that we have access to enough vaccines and herd immunity is in sight.
The T&T private sector, especially the supermarkets and manufacturing associations and several NGOs, have magnificently risen to the challenge. Their efforts transcend political affiliation. Letters of praise will be posted weekly from supporters across the political divide. Image is everything. Today in July 2021, the image of the People’s National Movement and the consistent dedication of their team of medical experts will augur well at general election 2025. Why mince words? Image is everything.
Can medical negligence be proven without statistical evidence gleaned over 10, 15 or 20 years? It is my unpaid, unsolicited personal view that it is too macabre and desperate a jab at defining medical misconduct.
Please wait for the global statistics.
Lynette Joseph
Diego Martin