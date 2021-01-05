Honour our icon

We, the members of the Hindu Women’s Organisation, wish to extend our condolences to the biological and spiritual family of Prof Hari Shanker Adesh on his recent passing.
A revered and distinguished atman has gone on to unite with the Paramatman, having completed a marathon journey of seva to Trinidad and Tobago, having migrated from Kashmir 54 years ago.
He came as a teacher of Hindi through the High Commission but departed as a guru, an educator, an author, a music instructor and a significant contributor to the development of the diversity that makes our country so unique.
The Bharatiya Vidya Sansthaan, an ashram he left as part of his legacy, is the training ground for some 60,000 shishyas (disciples) who are currently experts at Hindi, music and Hindu philosophy. This is an appropriate time for the relevant authorities to recognise his work by renaming the street where his ashram is located in Aranjuez to “HS Adesh Sadak (Street)”.
At the end of his sojourn here on earth, he could be referred to as a Maharishi whose contribution to Trinidad and Tobago is immeasurable.
Hari Aum Tat Sat.
Kamla Tewarie
via e-mail