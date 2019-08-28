I recently wrote an article, “Sprangalang—A Living National Treasure’’. Subsequently I posted it on Facebook. I advocated that Dennis “Sprangalang” Hall be given that accolade as a mark of our respect for his contribution to the performing arts.
“Living Human Treasure” is, according to UNESCO, “a person who possesses to a high degree the knowledge and skills required for performing or re-creating specific elements of the intangible cultural heritage. This title or a form of it is awarded by the nation’s government to a person who is regarded as a national treasure while still alive. The title is also known as Living National Treasure”.
Living National Treasures were first recognised in Japan and now the accolade is offered in France, the Philippines, Romania, South Korea and Thailand.
At the time of writing there were 222 responses to my Facebook post which included 54 comments and 270 shares. Many of the comments were good wishes for Sprang’s recovery.
Two comments and one phone call piqued my interest.
Andre Williams wrote, “Let us put this in place by tomorrow Minister of Culture Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. Let’s do this”.