IN the Bhagvad Gita Chapter 2 Verse 47, it is stated that “We must do our duty but not concern ourselves with the fruits thereof.”
As mortals, we shouldn’t be daunted by not being recognised but appreciate recognition and be motivated to continue working for leaving our world a better place than we found it.
We, the members of the Hindu Women’s Organisation, hold in high esteem our Hindu sisters in service, the Lakshmis and Shaktis among us who have toiled and achieved in their various fields of endeavour and making us proud.
Sister Kawalee Narinesingh of the Brahma Kumaris who received the 2020 Hummingbird Medal (Silver). Sister Kay has made stellar efforts at rehabilitation of inmates in the prison system of T&T.
Her calm and peaceful demeanour must have assisted in disarming troubled, dysfunctional and remorseful citizens where she inspired them to turning their lives around..
Dr Lakshmi Seeteeram-Persaud who received the 2020 Chaconia Medal (Gold) for Literature and Education.
Dr Seeteeram-Persaud’s physical being migrated to the UK as a young woman but her spirit remained in the land of her birth.
The author of five novels, she mostly captured her life growing up in Tunapuna and the lives of the women who were part of her story.
She gave back to us her ideas, thoughts and knowledge by returning periodically to participate in conferences, lectures and Indian Arrival Day celebrations hosted by the National Council of Indian Culture where she was chief guest a few years ago and feature speaker at the HWO’s 20th anniversary celebration some 15 years ago.
Prof Dr Indrawatee Haracksingh, recipient of the 2020 Hummingbird Medal (Silver) in the field of Education.
Last year the HWO had the opportunity to congratulate this lady of academia on her being honoured internationally for her work on solar energy.
As a professor of physics at The UWI, St Augustine, she focussed on renewable energy technologies.
She’s a strong proponent of education as a means of righting society’s ills.
Her passion is for educational inclusion in solutions to address climate change. She claims that all her ideas and activities are guided by the philosophy of her religion, which is Hinduism.
These are women who have fought, worked and inspired us to be the change we want to see.
Congratulations also go out to our brothers in Dharma, the SWAHA group that has attracted, trained and nurtured young professionals to carry our traditions, heritage and religion to greater heights.