Honouring our patriots

As we see the end of this year, to be followed by the ushering-in of the new year, the Patriotic Organisation of Trinbago sums up the activities of our citizens as “Patriotic”.
Following calls for unusual but necessary measures, we rallied to the cause and rose to the occasion, even where we felt the effects, inclusive of tremendous personal sacrifices. What could we see as more patriotic than that?
The citizenry must be appreciated for putting country first. Those of us who endured in the interest of our nation and fellow men, and continue to do so, are living examples of unselfish existence.
There are also our many organisations that rallied in support. We were called upon to forego all of Divali, Eid, Easter, Christmas, Shouter Baptist Day, among religious holidays.
We missed our worship in our churches, mandirs and mosques. The trade unions and Labour Day, Mother’s Day and Father’s Day, New Year’s, Carnival, Independence and Republic Day—all established celebrations—were put aside by our caring public. Other noteworthy support came from the Supermarket Association, DOMA, various chambers, the National Council of Indian Culture, Proman, banks and other corporate citizens.
How much did many have to face, in the absence of school? This has brought into sharp focus the question of home schooling, which will now become something we must seriously address, with monitoring and collaboration.
We surely missed sports, at all levels, as both players and spectators, without complaining but understanding.
Lifestyles were changed, all for the greater good.
On another positive note, we are told many people started agricultural endeavours—reportedly, 44 per cent!
In greeting our people, the organisation would like to amend the lyrics of an immortal song, “One In a Million You”, to refer to our great majority as each being “One OF a Million You”!
We salute our bright lights of the entire year, portrayed by so many. You deserve the Band of the Year title, and we bestow the highest accolades of Patriots Supreme, as shown in your love for Mother Trinidad and Tobago.
We see hope as we look forward eagerly to the new year to celebrate in a meaningful way our 60th anniversary of our Independence.
Happy New Year, from us all.