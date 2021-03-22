IT is indeed regrettable that there are Tobago House of Assembly (THA) assemblymen who seem to place reliance on a resolution of the deadlock on the pillar of incumbency. I believe such reliance is ill founded.
In the first instance, it would appear that the notion that there is continuity afforded to all previous office holders (as Secretaries) is erroneous. This is borne out by the fact that the Act provides continuity in office only to the office of the appointee Chief Secretary. This unfortunately does not extend to other Secretaries. Those offices were voided at dissolution of the previous House of Assembly.
All 12 newly elected Assemblymen have been duly sworn in and this is only step one in constituting a THA. The other steps are election of a Presiding Officer and appointing Secretaries from among the 12 Assemblymen all of whom are equally empowered.
Thereafter a coalition will pursue the issue of full autonomy for Tobago. It does seem to be a bit of a “red herring” to raise issues of advantage, non-confidence etc. Clearly this is an interim measure contingent on replacement of the current THA Act by another arrangement for full autonomy becoming lawful.
The current posturing appears to be more in the nature of gamesmanship and anyone or group engaging in such a practice will suffer retribution whenever the new electoral process comes. That process must come sooner rather than later and therefore cannot be a serious deterrent to a coalition as the way forward.