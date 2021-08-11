Hope restored

SAPA

The vaccine site at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts at San Fernando. 

The Express very kindly published my letter on July 28 (“Losing hope”). As well as thanking the Express, I just have to report on the incredi­ble Ministry of Health team at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts, in San Fernando, on Tuesday morning.

From being assisted upon arrival at the car park, then being guided to a parking space and shown exactly where to go, all through the process the team of nurses and security personnel showed patience and professionalism.

I am grateful to the team, and the people of Trinidad, for making it possible not just to be vaccinated, but for giving me hope of being able to travel back to the UK to see my family after 18 months. My only regret is that whilst I was here, my 91-year-old mother passed away and I missed seeing her for the last time, and her funeral.

