Happy New Year all. I was fortunate to be woken up by loud noises so I could celebrate the new year with my terrified dogs. Good to know that Trinis have so much money and foreign exchange they can literally let it go up in smoke while terrorising neighbouring animals and old folk.

Contrast that to boring old Israel that had no fireworks for old years night but have already vaccinated eight per cent of the population against Covid-19 using the Pfizer/Biotech vaccine.

In the United States the rollout has been very slow with lines of healthcare workers waiting for 12 hours in Florida, and appointments for over 65s already booked till March.

Of course we are all anxious about our vaccine rollout. How many vaccines have we bought for our 1.4 million population and what is the expected timeline and priority for the rollout? Will all doctors be allowed to deliver the vaccination or will it be government controlled? Let’s hope the supply and rollout is just as professional as the supply and rollout of fireworks,

William Lucie-Smith

Maraval

Economic dry season ahead

With the holidays behind us, the economy is now front and centre of the national agenda.

First off the mark today is OPEC with its first meeting of 2021 which may give some indication of the global outlook for oil prices in the coming months. With prices hovering close to US$50 a barrel, the market has shown a relatively steady recovery since its dramatic fall in the early weeks of the pandemic although it is yet to hit last January’s high of US$61.

Social change in post-Covid world

EVERYONE – rich and poor – appears to be breathing a sigh of relief that 2020 is over. This euphoric ushering in of 2021, in addition to being a reaction to the widespread loss of human life, there is little doubt that the prevailing concern of the owners of capital has been the loss of income and the very question about the sustainability of the free enterprise system itself.

Defending the indefensible

The recent war between Armenia and Azerbaijan made sense, in an old-fashioned way. The dispute was about territory – borders that were drawn almost a century ago by a Russian dictator, Joseph Stalin – and Azerbaijan had lost the last war and a lot of land.

The human spirit will prevail

THE year 2020 came to an end with news that ten elite West Indies cricketers, including Test match Captain Mr Jason Holder and captain of the limited overs versions Mr Kieron Pollard, made themselves unavailable for this month’s tour of Bangladesh because of Covid-19 concerns.

2021 wish: ‘peace and quiet’ in my home

IN the midst of all the season’s greetings, while the charitable gestures of donating hampers and electronic devices, etc to those in need is very commendable, there is a growing disease of uncivil behaviour in this country that is being ignored.

‘Trying to scrub history clean’

I admit to being one of the “immature and insecure people” but not one who is trying to “scrub history clean”. History is not maintained by statues, but by records, written or otherwise. The demolition of a statue does nothing to history.

Statues are objects of reverence and are put up to glorify heroes. Pilgrimages are conducted to objects of reverence. History belongs in history books, libraries and museums. To suggest that the erection of a statue is simply a record of history is to make a nonsense of every object of reverence of every religion.