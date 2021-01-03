Happy New Year all. I was fortunate to be woken up by loud noises so I could celebrate the new year with my terrified dogs. Good to know that Trinis have so much money and foreign exchange they can literally let it go up in smoke while terrorising neighbouring animals and old folk.
Contrast that to boring old Israel that had no fireworks for old years night but have already vaccinated eight per cent of the population against Covid-19 using the Pfizer/Biotech vaccine.
In the United States the rollout has been very slow with lines of healthcare workers waiting for 12 hours in Florida, and appointments for over 65s already booked till March.
Of course we are all anxious about our vaccine rollout. How many vaccines have we bought for our 1.4 million population and what is the expected timeline and priority for the rollout? Will all doctors be allowed to deliver the vaccination or will it be government controlled? Let’s hope the supply and rollout is just as professional as the supply and rollout of fireworks,
William Lucie-Smith
Maraval