Hopes for T&T

Today Trinidad and Tobago celebrates 44 years as a republic; and while many who contributed to this may not be alive today, we must say thanks to them.
T&T has made tremendous strides that are noticeable all around us. Yet much more is still needed. Here are some hopes and aspirations I have for T&T:
1. An economic turnaround. I still believe it can happen despite the predictions of the economic pundits. Nothing is certain. We were here before and there was a turnaround; the oil price did go up. We can get there again.
2. Diversification in the economy. This can become a reality. Some person or group would have to lead the way and demonstrate this is possible, being that pioneer in these challenging times.
3. A drastic decrease in crime. From the depth of my heart, I sincerely believe this aspiration can be materialised in all areas—murders, guns, human trafficking, robberies, drugs entering the country, corruption, abuse of children, and rape of our women. I refuse to accept this is something we would have to get used to. It can change with us all working together.
4. Uniting of the people. As a nation we are divided, but this division can be a thing of the past if every citizen recognises it is unprofitable for any country or people to be divided. We must all resist any divisive elements. Unity is possible and it is in reach if we want it. It all begins with the citizenry and leaders.
5. Looking out for each other. The one word that demonstrates this is “love”. Let there be love, where we will reach out and touch people who are in need. If God has blessed you with abundance, look out for some unfortunate brother or sister and make their day brighter.
6. I know we would all like to see the eradication of that deadly virus from our shores and worldwide. I do believe it can happen.
So, as we celebrate, I hold fast to my hopes and aspirations. This twin-island nation will be a better place as they are fulfilled. Happy Republic Day to all.