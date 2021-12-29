After four and a half hours on the phone, I am given a six-digit number by a female employee who sounds tired, peeved, bored and reluctant to divulge the code. This number supposedly represents a request reference for a truck-borne water supply from the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA).
I have spent the better part of four days to reach this far. I endure incessant recorded messages about the app, informing callers they can pay their bills online and report leaks, interspersed with a voice telling me my number is now 10.
My heart leaps! After a further 24 minutes, I am told “your number is 10”. It stays at 10 for another hour and then—a busy tone. I have been disconnected.
Thanks, WASA, for bringing the “Grinch who stole Christmas” off the television show, and into my life—for 14 days before December 25, you sent not a drop of water to me. At 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve, a trickle; taken away at 7 a.m. on Christmas Day. Nine hours of water supply, twice a month.
I was washing clothes at 3 o’clock on Christmas morning. Dishes took hours to clean. Running completely out of clean clothes, towels and sheets... what? People wash curtains at Christmas? Clean? Sweep and mop? Dust? Sanitise?
Really? Then, why can’t I do any of these? I am informed that I can pay $850 for private delivery. Unemployed and on a minimum NI pension, I mentally juggle food, medicine, electricity, TV. Hmmm... put them in a hat?
But, suppose I jeopardise my cable connection? I have to consider my mental health, you know—shut-ins do. TV is my only entertainment. Mental vs physical wellness. I am buying the cheapest food at the moment.
Well, there was some rain the week leading up to Christmas, so I stood under the heaviest guttering leak with soap (for me), and laundry detergent (for the masks and pieces of clothes I could manage to wash by hand).
I opened the top of the tank to see what rainwater I could catch. The dark hollow of the black plastic tank echoed my empty, depressive depths. Who knew a pipe-borne supply of water could make or break Christmas?
All I want for Christmas is a shower I can take indoors (not out in the rain) without clothes, clean sheets, something to wear, a plate and a cup for some tea and a sandwich.
I cannot cook. Boiling rice, washing vegetables or meat—impossible feats. I sigh as I pour the contents of a bottle of water to boil—I need a cup of tea, Lord; I use the precious drinking water to make it.
On a pensioner’s income of $3,000, cases of water are rationed. Because I must pay my electricity and, of course, WASA bills, I need medication for diabetes and, oh!, people need food as well as water.
Then there are repairs—plumbing, leaks, fencing repairs, dogs to be fed.
I am totally entitled to an NI pension that correlates with my contributions, but months after retiring at the age of 60, without any sign of processing my retirement benefit and with no income, NIB Service Centre, Point Fortin, informed me they had no staff to enter my contributions—not even those from my last five years of employment, nor the myriad missing contributions made over 39 years of employment, for which I had provided TD4s, pay slips, job letters, letters from employers addressed to NIB...
So, WASA, for supplying me with 18 hours of pipe-borne water in December 2021, you are my grinch. NIB/NIAT, for your abject disregard of my letters, e-mails, documents and proof of my NI contributions, you are also quite grinchy.
Here’s hoping for a peaceful, kind, calm, considerate, compassionate 2022; filled with safe, healthy and happy children and animals; fewer weapons and wars; more loving kindness and a full tank of water every so often.