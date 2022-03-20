With the word out there concerning the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA), pretty soon we may see an increase in water rates. My simple question as a customer to those who are responsible is this: am I going to see a better supply of water coming to my home?
Will things continue as before, with a water supply just for two or three days a week, which can put stress on you? Also, what about the low water pressure ever so often? Just asking.
I have no problem with some adjustments to the rates, but give me a regular supply of water—that is only fair.
Well, maybe I should say at least I am getting water two or three days a week, for my heart goes out to those homes that are not seeing water in their taps for months—and when it does come, it is dripping.
WASA needs to improve its service first, then it has a very legitimate claim for the increase in water rates.
I would also like to state, in my humble view, an increase in water rates is not the solution to WASA’s many woes, which were shared on various forums.
There are other issues internally that must be dealt with, that have nothing to do with customers. We are just spinning top in the mud.
So, while I am not against an increase in the present rate, the customers need some return for this. Let me pay for an efficient, constant, and adequate service—a regular weekly supply of clean water.
I am not greedy—at least five days out of seven; that, I believe, is not asking for too much.
I have observed the work of Minister Marvin Gonzales and, in my humble opinion, he is trying his best in dealing with WASA’s many problems, but it is only so much one man can do.
If that State entity is to see any type of turnaround, it would take a team effort, with all hands on deck pulling in the same direction.
I look forward to my simple request for more clean water coming my way, so that any increase of rate can be justified.
Fair is fair, as we so often say.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan