How about pan finals in November or December?

After the late start to the Panorama competition on Saturday—blamed on the fact that there was the Kiddies Carnival parade in the Savannah earlier that day, and the site had to be cleaned and a security sweep under taken (this year not being the first time!)—Pan Trinbago president Mrs Beverley Ramsey-Moore apologetically vowed it would never happen again, and she promised that the Panorama Finals would, from next year, be the sole event at the venue on Carnival Saturday.

She is quoted as saying that she planned to lobby at the level of the National Carnival Commission (NCC) board to have Panorama be the only event held on a Carnival Saturday at the QPS.

Does the goodly president remember, or even know, that years ago, Panaroma Finals took place during the Sunday-night Dimanche Gras show (yes, along with the Calypso King (at the time) competition and the King and Queen of the Bands competition)?

The very first Panorama competition, held in 1963, actually took place on the Friday before Carnival.

By contrast, the very first “Kiddies Carnival” as we know it was in 1956 under the auspices of British Red Cross, and in 1961 it became known as the “The Red Cross Children’s Carnival”. Any guess as to where and what day it was held?

The president has stated that Pan Trinbago believes there is no season for pan and so other Carnival event organisers can look at hosting Carnival events outside of February and that “we can start to have the Kiddies coming in November or early December”.

Carnival costumes are made for Carnival. Why not have the Panorama finals in November or December since “there is no season for pan”?

J Smith

Port of Spain

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Take a bow, T&T

Take a bow, T&T

On a day when the world slid one step closer towards the threat of nuclear war, Trinidad and Tobago offered up another version of life and living as it bathed in the blissfulness that is our Carnival. In doing so, it also gave us ­another version of our own reality in which creativity, togetherness and joy overwhelm anger, division and criminality.

Give tourism the right focus, budget

Once again Trinidad and Tobago has demonstrated its ability to host a large-scale festival event.

Carnival 2023 demonstrated the crea­tivity of our people, the ability of the private sector to rise to the occasion and, to a large measure, things were organised with a level of professionalism of which we can all be proud.

How about pan finals in November or December?

After the late start to the Panorama competition on Saturday—blamed on the fact that there was the Kiddies Carnival parade in the Savannah earlier that day, and the site had to be cleaned and a security sweep under taken (this year not being the first time!)—Pan Trinbago president Mrs Beverley Ramsey-Moore apologetically vowed it would never happen again, and she promised that the Panorama Finals would, from next year, be the sole event at the venue on Carnival Saturday.

Panorama 2023 a masterpiece

At the beginning of 2023’s Panorama season, many did not expect much from bands that have largely been dormant since 2020.

Others were hoping for a resurgence in this art form, which forms a critical part of our nation’s identity.

Time to acknowledge that Covid ‘error’

I was both amused and irritated to see social media posts by a particular newspaper columnist showing her at various Carnival events hugging up people.

In 2021, this same individual was arguing that “those who don’t want to vaccinate could exercise their free will and stay home”. In 2023, she must know that the Covid jabs don’t prevent transmission, so what has changed?

Prepare for earthquakes

Prepare for earthquakes

Jamaica dodged a bullet two years ago. In February 2020, an earthquake measuring 7.7 on the modified Richter scale occurred in the sea 125 kilometres, or approxi­mately 78 miles, northeast of the coastal town of Lucea, Hanover.

Shocks were felt in the Cayman Islands, parts of Cuba and elsewhere in the northern Caribbean. There were tsunami alerts.