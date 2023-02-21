How about pan finals in November or December?

After the late start to the Panorama competition on Saturday—blamed on the fact that there was the Kiddies Carnival parade in the Savannah earlier that day, and the site had to be cleaned and a security sweep under taken (this year not being the first time!)—Pan Trinbago president Mrs Beverley Ramsey-Moore apologetically vowed it would never happen again, and she promised that the Panorama Finals would, from next year, be the sole event at the venue on Carnival Saturday.
She is quoted as saying that she planned to lobby at the level of the National Carnival Commission (NCC) board to have Panorama be the only event held on a Carnival Saturday at the QPS.
Does the goodly president remember, or even know, that years ago, Panaroma Finals took place during the Sunday-night Dimanche Gras show (yes, along with the Calypso King (at the time) competition and the King and Queen of the Bands competition)?
The very first Panorama competition, held in 1963, actually took place on the Friday before Carnival.
By contrast, the very first “Kiddies Carnival” as we know it was in 1956 under the auspices of British Red Cross, and in 1961 it became known as the “The Red Cross Children’s Carnival”. Any guess as to where and what day it was held?
The president has stated that Pan Trinbago believes there is no season for pan and so other Carnival event organisers can look at hosting Carnival events outside of February and that “we can start to have the Kiddies coming in November or early December”.
Carnival costumes are made for Carnival. Why not have the Panorama finals in November or December since “there is no season for pan”?
J Smith
Port of Spain