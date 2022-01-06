The explanation of far better salaries being offered to nursing staff in the First World is quite simple. The First World, heavily populated in the millions, collects government revenue by taxation.
This translates to mountainous amounts of government revenue earned from property tax, as well as the usual fixed taxes. It is jail time, big time, if one refuses to pay the property tax. These governments are not considered as evil and draconian. Their minsters of finance are not insulted and allegedly named and shamed as enemies. Taxation is part of daily life. Trinbagonians emigrate and comply with the property taxation rules, and keep smiling even as they pay what is asked. The seamlessness of perfect roads and transport. The beautifully maintained parks, libraries, museums and numerous places of education, the water and electricity at the flip of a switch are not free. Read my political lips here: all government workers are paid as much as can be afforded.
I will not even speak of the obvious regarding the health and safety needs of the taxpayers who finance government salaries. These safety needs exist, pandemic or no pandemic.
The hundreds of hospitals in the First World are constantly short of trained nursing staff. Despite the enhanced salaries paid, countries like, for example, Dubai, are offering far more money for nurses trained in the specialties. The opportunities for enhanced nurse training exist because of supply and demand. This is especially so in these Covid-19 days.
The United Kingdom desperately needs to poach nursing staff from the former Commonwealth countries, now more than ever in this pandemic.
So, consider the size of Tobago. Can you imagine Tobagonians being able to offer employment to Trinidadians at enhanced salaries? How can T&T hope to compete on an equal basis with England? When will our collective trade unions wake up and smell the international cups of realisation coffee?
The 2013 public sector salaries are still in train because T&T government revenue is lagging since the braindead axe-the-tax days of 2010.
When ignorance is bliss, ’tis indeed folly to pretend that life can be otherwise.
Lynette Joseph
Diego Martin