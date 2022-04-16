Question:
I am a US citizen who has been living in Trinidad and Tobago for several years. I plan on travelling to the United States soon, but my US passport is expired. How can I renew my passport?
Answer:
Among the chief responsibilities of any US embassy or consulate is ensuring US citizens can travel back to the homeland. For US citizens living in or visiting Trinidad and Tobago, there are two ways to renew your US passport.
Qualifying US citizens may renew their passport by mail or, for cases that do not meet all the criteria listed below, by scheduling an appointment at the embassy in Port of Spain.
To qualify for passport renewal by mail, you must be able to answer “yes” to all five statements below about your US passport:
1. You have your US passport in your possession and can submit it with your application.
2. The passport is undamaged other than normal wear and tear.
3. It was issued when you were 16 years old or older.
4. It was issued within the last 15 years.
5. It was issued in your current name, or you can document your name change.
To begin the passport renewal process, visit the US passport services section of our embassy website at tt.usembassy.gov/passport-services and follow the links for Passport Renewal by Mail.
If your answer to any of the above statements is “no”, then you will be required to schedule an appointment at the embassy to complete your passport service.
To do so, visit tt.usembassy.gov/renewals-for-persons-requiring-appointments/.
If you have already scheduled your passport service, but would now prefer to cancel and save yourself a trip to the embassy by taking advantage of passport renewal by mail, please send an email to ACSPOS@state.gov.
To save time and avoid stress, we recommend you renew your US passport several months before it expires—generally within six months of the expiration date on your passport.
Whether you renew by mail or in-person, US passport processing generally takes about two weeks, and your new passport will be delivered to you via TTPost.
For more information on other services the embassy provides to US citizens in Trinidad and Tobago, please visit the US Citizens Services section of our website at tt.usembassy.gov/services.
For specific enquiries regarding American Citizen Services or to follow up on an application, e-mail ACSPOS@state.gov.