Question:

I am a US citizen who has been living in Trinidad and Tobago for several years. I plan on travelling to the United States soon, but my US passport is expired. How can I renew my passport?

Answer:

Among the chief responsibilities of any US embassy or consulate is ensuring US citizens can travel back to the homeland. For US citizens living in or visiting Trinidad and Tobago, there are two ways to renew your US passport.

Qualifying US citizens may renew their passport by mail or, for cases that do not meet all the criteria listed below, by scheduling an appointment at the embassy in Port of Spain.

To qualify for passport renewal by mail, you must be able to answer “yes” to all five statements below about your US passport:

1. You have your US passport in your possession and can submit it with your application.

2. The passport is undamaged other than normal wear and tear.

3. It was issued when you were 16 years old or older.

4. It was issued within the last 15 years.

5. It was issued in your current name, or you can document your name change.

To begin the passport renewal process, visit the US passport services section of our embassy website at tt.usembassy.gov/passport-services and follow the links for Passport Renewal by Mail.

If your answer to any of the above statements is “no”, then you will be required to schedule an appointment at the embassy to complete your passport service.

To do so, visit tt.usembassy.gov/renewals-­for-persons-requiring-appointments/.

If you have already scheduled your passport service, but would now prefer to cancel and save yourself a trip to the embassy by taking advantage of passport renewal by mail, please send an email to ACSPOS@state.gov.

To save time and avoid stress, we recommend you renew your US passport several months before it expires—generally within six months of the expiration date on your passport.

Whether you renew by mail or in-person, US passport processing generally takes about two weeks, and your new passport will be delivered to you via TTPost.

For more information on other services the embassy provides to US citizens in Trinidad and Tobago, please visit the US Citizens Services section of our website at tt.usembassy.gov/services.

For specific enquiries regarding American Citizen Services or to follow up on an application, e-mail ACSPOS@state.gov.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

King Dollar’s Guns

King Dollar’s Guns

Democracies are dynamic; tyrannies monotonous. With differing views, ideas and attitudes, free societies are often disunited and difficult to manage; but with a gun permanently pointed at the people, despots crush variety and achieve that suffocating sameness disguised as stability.

Distracting the watchdog of our minds

Distracting the watchdog of our minds

Marshall McLuhan, Canadian edu­cator and philosopher, published work in 1964 which became fundamental to understanding the media in the electronic age even though electronic communication, as we know it, had not yet been invented. He created the famous phrases “global village”, and “the medium is the message”.

Paying for safety

Paying for safety

We are in rare agreement with National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds when he says there is no price to be placed on safety. As priority number one, the safety of people and property should never be ­short-changed.

Unfortunately, given the lack of investment in critical areas of public security, we must conclude that Minister Hinds’ position is selective and probably applied only to the new police command centre at the Barataria/El Socorro station where he made the remarks on Thursday.

The Slave Bible

The Slave Bible

In 1970 while I was a faculty member at Fordham University, New York, I taught a course on the development of Afro-American literature. One of the books I used was William Wells Brown, Clotel or the Presi­dent’s Daughter: A Narrative of Slave Life in the United States, published in England in 1853.

In a ‘freeness’ state

In a ‘freeness’ state

If we think this point in our history is the worst in our existence as a sovereign state, then it’s easy to blame the incumbent government for taking us there.

After all, the People’s National Movement (PNM) held power longest—35 of 44 years in the last century, 30 of those consecutively (1956-1986), and unless the party is removed from office by means other than elections—its current term expires in 2025, it will have ruled for 19 years in this quarter-century.

Maintain your vehicle to save $$

At this point in its history, Trinidad and Tobago is not a surplus producer but, rather, a net buyer of fuel. As a result, recent increases in the price of crude oil have not translated into an “oil boom”, as many had hoped, but, instead, have incurred higher subsidy costs on the Treasury to pay for the fuel our citizens consume.