How can we treat our own citizens with such disgust?

Two Sundays ago in Warrenville, Cunupia, hundreds of people gathered at the regional complex in that community for a day that was designed to foster greater ­unity among Islamic organisations in the country.

It was a move to create inter-­ethnic solidarity and greater unity among varying Islamic organisations. A major sub-theme emerging from the near-eight-hour feast of speeches and citations for commendable contributions over decades were the contributions of Afro Muslims to the global struggles for emancipation.