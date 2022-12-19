All hail Lionel Messi!
What a bloody final…Don’t even bother arguing with your partners anymore about who’s the greatest. Do like the Speaker of the house, and shut down debate, just vote. Let it be known that Kendell Karan was the man that declared in the number one newspaper in T&T a couple weeks ago that Argentina would win the World Cup.
I genuinely don’t understand, how could anybody doubt Leo? The Football Gods couldn’t have written a better script for this extraordinary little man, he’s inevitable. Somewhere up there in the clouds, Maradona must be rattling the gates of heaven.
That opening loss against Saudi Arabia was the best thing to ever happen to Argentina, it kept them grounded and released the pressure. Massive credit to Lionel Scolani, Argentina needed two Lionels to win. He’s done a tremendous job of rebuilding the team and leading them throughout the tournament. I think the spine of the team, which was Emi Martinez, Romero, Otamendi, Molina and Tagliafico were the key to their success.
Football is a running game, Hernandez, and Mac Allister pulling the strings from box to box were equally important. Shout out to Rodrigo De Paul in the middle of the park, ‘Messi’s bodyguard’, he had a phenomenal tournament, he brought a nasty streak and a ruthlessness to the team. Attack wins you games, defense wins you titles. A classic 4-4-2 made them harder to break down and they showed more bravery on the ball to hurt the opposition teams. Julian Alvarez is a breath of fresh air, that’s the kind of tenacity and work ethic you want from your striker. As a unit, the squad was prepared to lay down their lives for Messi. Mad respect to his teammates, they put an excellent shift in.
Messi looked years younger this tournament. The ball was glued to his feet, unmatchable strength, nobody could get the ball off him. Superb first touch, impeccable close control, and body feints that even the cameraman can’t keep up. Against Croatia, you could see it on the keeper’s face, Messi put the fear of God Almighty in his eyes. I ponder being an opposition player and having to face the guy, let alone the manager telling you to mark Messi.
I’m so happy for Messi. He’s been through so much in the latter part of his career. I believe those tough times prepared him for this moment. His mentality to withstand heat from the media, fans, administrators, and tough tackles from players, and prove them all wrong in the process is a testament to his success. He could still get another Champions League with PSG, a Ballon D’or in his back pocket next year and a few top scorer awards to go with it. Lionel Messi is a cheat code, he is too good at football, it’s not fair to other footballers.
Rest your head and calculators with the statistics. All hail the King! Messi is Greatest of All Time, stop arguing! Drink it in Messi, sit on your rightful throne, he is the best footballer to ever grace the game, by far. Congratulations Lionel Andres Messi, you are immortal!