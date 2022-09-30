Re your Sunday Express story “Jacob wants lie detector tests for customs officers”, my first reaction is: can we have an update on such exercises in the TTPS?
I recall the aborted efforts (reportedly) of the former CoP Mr Gary Griffith. Additionally, the findings of the Justice Stanley John commission of enquiry into the issue of firearm user’s licences by the TTPS. “A well-oiled criminal empire”, screamed the Express headline on the release of that report. All of the foregoing begs the question: are lie detectors accurate?
It might seem like the technology of the polygraph could take the guesswork out of determining who is lying and who is telling the truth. However, polygraph tests are not always accurate.
The accuracy of lie detector test results can vary depending on the person administering it, the machine used and the person taking the test. As such, polygraph results are generally not admissible in criminal cases unless both parties agree to it. Even then, some US states do not allow polygraph tests to be used as evidence, and often a trial judge has discretion to allow (or not) a lie detector test.
Those who are opposed to allowing the results of lie detector tests to be used in court argue that jurors might accept the test results without considering the test’s accuracy. Jurisdictions that allow the results of lie detector tests in court also allow each party to present evidence as to why the test is or is not reliable. (www.lawinfo.com).
If the CoP (Ag) has information of corruption in the Customs and Excise Division of the Ministry of Finance because of allegedly corrupt Customs and Excise officers, then he should do the proper investigative and detection work and proffer charges, as has been done against officers in the TTPS, all or most of whom have already been tried, convicted and/or acquitted, or are awaiting trial before the courts.
With all due respect, sir, you preside over the prime crime-fighting agency in this country, which I am sure you serve with pride.
Andre Walker
Concerned senior citizen and former senior investigating officer, Preventive Branch, Customs and Excise (1991), where I served with distinction.
I recall the aborted efforts (reportedly) of the former CoP Mr Gary Griffith. Additionally, the findings of the Justice Stanley John commission of enquiry into the issue of firearm user’s licences by the TTPS. “A well-oiled criminal empire”, screamed the Express headline on the release of that report. All of the foregoing begs the question: are lie detectors accurate?
It might seem like the technology of the polygraph could take the guesswork out of determining who is lying and who is telling the truth. However, polygraph tests are not always accurate.
The accuracy of lie detector test results can vary depending on the person administering it, the machine used and the person taking the test. As such, polygraph results are generally not admissible in criminal cases unless both parties agree to it. Even then, some US states do not allow polygraph tests to be used as evidence, and often a trial judge has discretion to allow (or not) a lie detector test.
Those who are opposed to allowing the results of lie detector tests to be used in court argue that jurors might accept the test results without considering the test’s accuracy. Jurisdictions that allow the results of lie detector tests in court also allow each party to present evidence as to why the test is or is not reliable. (www.lawinfo.com).
If the CoP (Ag) has information of corruption in the Customs and Excise Division of the Ministry of Finance because of allegedly corrupt Customs and Excise officers, then he should do the proper investigative and detection work and proffer charges, as has been done against officers in the TTPS, all or most of whom have already been tried, convicted and/or acquitted, or are awaiting trial before the courts.
With all due respect, sir, you preside over the prime crime-fighting agency in this country, which I am sure you serve with pride.
Andre Walker
Concerned senior citizen and former senior investigating officer, Preventive Branch, Customs and Excise (1991), where I served with distinction.