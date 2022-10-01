Question:
I am a recent graduate and would like to work in the United States. Does the “green card lottery” still exist, and am I eligible?
Answer:
Congratulations on your graduation and thank you for your question about an excellent programme. The “green card lottery”, officially known as the Diversity Visa Program, is an annual immigration programme implemented under US law. Through the programme, 50,000 immigrant visas are allocated randomly to individuals of countries with low rates of immigration to the United States. Individuals born in Trinidad and Tobago are eligible to participate.
A Diversity Visa allows selected individuals to enter the United States and apply for lawful permanent residence status to live and work permanently in the United States. The lawful permanent resident card is commonly referred to as a “green card”.
Registration for the 2024 Diversity Visa Program begins on October 5 and ends at noon on November 8.
For details on eligibility and how to enter the Diversity Visa lottery, visit dvprogram.state.gov. There is no fee to submit an entry. The only way to submit an entry is via the website dvprogram.state.gov.
Entries submitted after 12 p.m. on November 8 will not be accepted, regardless of any possible system delays during the registration period. Eligibility to apply for this programme is determined by your place of birth, not your current citizenship.
Review the requirements carefully before submitting an entry as there are work and educational criteria that must be satisfied to be eligible for a Diversity Visa. All entrants are instructed to keep their confirmation number until September 30, 2024, regardless of whether they are selected initially.
Only one entry per person is allowed. Submitting multiple entries will result in automatic disqualification.
After submitting an online application by the deadline date of 12 p.m. on November 8, we encourage participants to save their confirmation numbers. Should an individual lose a confirmation number, the Embassy cannot retrieve it. Please also be aware that third-party services are not needed to enter the Diversity Visa Program and may charge an unnecessary fee. If a third-party service is still used, please obtain and keep your confirmation number. Keep the confirmation number to yourself and in a safe place.
To determine if your entry was selected, starting May 6, 2023, use your entry confirmation number on the Entrant Status Check available at https://dvprogram.state.gov/.
Successful entrants will receive step-by-step instructions and notifications online. Diversity Visa 2024 visa applicants must appear in person for the interview to determine eligibility and provide required and supporting documentation.
The Diversity Visa Program is often used by unscrupulous people for scams and visa fraud. Do not give credit card or banking information to anyone claiming to represent the Diversity Visa program. Diversity Visa lottery winners pay fees only at the US Embassy on the day of the visa interview.
When seeking any visa-related information, we recommend visiting official sites, including the US Embassy Port of Spain’s website: www.tt.usembassy.gov.
