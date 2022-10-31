According to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, the definition of greed is a selfish and excessive desire for more of something than is needed. It has even been historically categorised as one of the seven most deadly sins by Pope Gregory I in the late sixth century, its synonym, avarice, and antonym, generosity, or even kindness. Has the spirit of greed permeated the culture of Trinidad and Tobago? If so, how can we address it?
Growing up in central Trinidad, I remember the days when I paid $1.50 for in some cases $2 for a “short drop” by a maxi taxi to commute from Chaguanas to Helen Street, Lange Park, $5.75 for a quart of hops from a bakery or a Vita Loaf/Kiss Bread from a supermarket close to where I lived, and $10 to travel from Cunupia to Port of Spain by taxi for example.
Then, maxi taxi fares to taxi fares varied no more than $2 or $3 depending on where you are going, the maxi taxi being the cheaper mode of transportation. Fast forwarding to 2022, prices of all of the above goods and services have skyrocketed, such that the price of a Kiss Bread is on par or even above the minimum wage of $17.50 per hour, a short drop by maxi taxi from Chaguanas to Helen Street, Lange Park is about $5. Sometimes, my heart goes out to those who commute from Chaguanas to Port of Spain for by taxi, where pre-Covid-19 pandemic, the fare was close to $11, is now about $15, whereas the maxi taxi fare increased from $7 to $9 for the same period and route. Therefore, one saves $6 travelling by maxi taxi as opposed to taxi going from Chaguanas to Port of Spain.
Often, I wondered, why such a massive difference and deviation of fares? The conclusion I came to is one word, ‘greed’, granted that even the taxi drivers in particular, from our examples given, have families to see about as well. Even in the political landscape, we have seen it, and continue to see it magnified by some of the utterances of our seasoned politicians, none of whom have showed enough solidarity to relieve themselves of some of the perks of being Members of Parliament pre-Covid-19 pandemic or post-Covid-19 pandemic, the pandemic being instrumental also in the price hike of goods and services rendered around the world as a result of the disruption of global supply chains and their structures.
In closing, we can probably come up with solutions from a community level and a national level to address the problem of greed permeating our nation by character cognitive behavioural transformation or other scholastic means. Maybe the researchers at The UWI, St Augustine, could take up this challenge.
Justin Mark
Edinburgh Gardens, Chaguanas