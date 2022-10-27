How good we had it back then

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar did an excellent job in her budget debate earlier this month. She described it as “a vicious attack on the poor and working class”, and called for a general election.

With the rise in food prices, it is becoming more difficult for many low-income people to make ends meet as they cannot even buy a doubles. Only in times like this do we really realise how good we had it under the People’s Partnership. Look at what is occurring now as there is one fiasco after another.

In the latest, we see the current administration involved in another major fiasco—with State witness and whistleblower Vincent Nelson and then-attorney general Faris Al-Rawi.

The Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago (LATT) has finally come out of the closet, calling on Attorney General Reginald Armour SC to speak on the issue, asking for “a full and unambiguous statement” on major issues arising out of the alleged indemnity deal agreed between Al-Rawi and Nelson in 2017.

The association said, “LATT is not in a position to determine (in the absence of the full response requested) whether there has been corruption, misfeasance in public office or politically motivated prosecution of any public official, politician or attorney, but maintains that the absence of any robust explanation to the public will encourage speculation of wrongdoing or covering up wrongdoing”.

This is a copout, but even with their attempt to maintain their relevance, the number of questions to answer is mind-boggling.

Can we trust our current administration again to do the right thing for the people of Trinidad and Tobago, instead of doing anything possible to destroy people’s lives, at any cost, to keep their positions and power?

Neil Gosine

former NP chairman

Port of Spain

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Splitting $2.57b lagniappe

Splitting $2.57b lagniappe

The Finance Minister’s report that 2022 revenue was actually $2.57 billion higher than his revised estimate is a spot of brightness in an uncertain economic environment. The closer the Government gets to a balanced budget is the more it is living within its means and the less it is mortgaging the future.

Can we do this in T&T?

In the UK, we have seen the default position of leaders who have displayed very disappointing conduct: resignation. This is fast-tracked collectively by the people, other parliamentarians and the media.

This is how it should be—you take on a job (and in this case, one with an extremely high level of responsibility), your performance and/or conduct is deemed appalling, this is what should be done.

Shubh Divali, Rishi Sunak

Shubh Divali, Rishi Sunak

It was a Shubh Divali for Rishi Sunak on Monday. Britain’s Conservative Party MPs picked him for party leader, and Britain’s first prime minister of Indian descent.

His disastrous predecessor, Liz Truss, narrowly beat him only in Sep­tember, but her shelf life was just under 50 days. Personable and lively, Sunak is the best-liked of his party’s senior politicians. By yesterday, the pound had jumped three cents against the US dollar.

Time to align with national interests

The October 19 headline, “Kamla vows to fight retirement at age 65”, while not surprising, is indeed extremely troubling.

There is validity in the arguments advanced in support of the Opposition Leader’s position. In particular, elements related to legitimate worker expectations cannot be denied, but these will hold true whenever a change is contemplated.

How good we had it back then

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar did an excellent job in her budget debate earlier this month. She described it as “a vicious attack on the poor and working class”, and called for a general election.

Tobago Soca Monarch has strong potential for growth

One Sunday in 1993, I spent almost the entire day at the Spectrum (for my young readers who don’t know, it was located in the MovieTowne area), taking in the auditions for the inaugural Soca Monarch competition. We all know how far it has come from that humble and, I dare say, somewhat chaotic beginning. That Sunday was chaos, fun, comedy, madness, wildness and solid entertainment interspersed with some genuine quality.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Splitting $2.57b lagniappe

Splitting $2.57b lagniappe

The Finance Minister’s report that 2022 revenue was actually $2.57 billion higher than his revised estimate is a spot of brightness in an uncertain economic environment. The closer the Government gets to a balanced budget is the more it is living within its means and the less it is mortgaging the future.

Can we do this in T&T?

In the UK, we have seen the default position of leaders who have displayed very disappointing conduct: resignation. This is fast-tracked collectively by the people, other parliamentarians and the media.

This is how it should be—you take on a job (and in this case, one with an extremely high level of responsibility), your performance and/or conduct is deemed appalling, this is what should be done.

Shubh Divali, Rishi Sunak

Shubh Divali, Rishi Sunak

It was a Shubh Divali for Rishi Sunak on Monday. Britain’s Conservative Party MPs picked him for party leader, and Britain’s first prime minister of Indian descent.

His disastrous predecessor, Liz Truss, narrowly beat him only in Sep­tember, but her shelf life was just under 50 days. Personable and lively, Sunak is the best-liked of his party’s senior politicians. By yesterday, the pound had jumped three cents against the US dollar.

Time to align with national interests

The October 19 headline, “Kamla vows to fight retirement at age 65”, while not surprising, is indeed extremely troubling.

There is validity in the arguments advanced in support of the Opposition Leader’s position. In particular, elements related to legitimate worker expectations cannot be denied, but these will hold true whenever a change is contemplated.

How good we had it back then

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar did an excellent job in her budget debate earlier this month. She described it as “a vicious attack on the poor and working class”, and called for a general election.

Tobago Soca Monarch has strong potential for growth

One Sunday in 1993, I spent almost the entire day at the Spectrum (for my young readers who don’t know, it was located in the MovieTowne area), taking in the auditions for the inaugural Soca Monarch competition. We all know how far it has come from that humble and, I dare say, somewhat chaotic beginning. That Sunday was chaos, fun, comedy, madness, wildness and solid entertainment interspersed with some genuine quality.