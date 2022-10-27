How good we had it back then

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar did an excellent job in her budget debate earlier this month. She described it as “a vicious attack on the poor and working class”, and called for a general election.
With the rise in food prices, it is becoming more difficult for many low-income people to make ends meet as they cannot even buy a doubles. Only in times like this do we really realise how good we had it under the People’s Partnership. Look at what is occurring now as there is one fiasco after another.
In the latest, we see the current administration involved in another major fiasco—with State witness and whistleblower Vincent Nelson and then-attorney general Faris Al-Rawi.
The Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago (LATT) has finally come out of the closet, calling on Attorney General Reginald Armour SC to speak on the issue, asking for “a full and unambiguous statement” on major issues arising out of the alleged indemnity deal agreed between Al-Rawi and Nelson in 2017.
The association said, “LATT is not in a position to determine (in the absence of the full response requested) whether there has been corruption, misfeasance in public office or politically motivated prosecution of any public official, politician or attorney, but maintains that the absence of any robust explanation to the public will encourage speculation of wrongdoing or covering up wrongdoing”.
This is a copout, but even with their attempt to maintain their relevance, the number of questions to answer is mind-boggling.
Can we trust our current administration again to do the right thing for the people of Trinidad and Tobago, instead of doing anything possible to destroy people’s lives, at any cost, to keep their positions and power?
Neil Gosine
former NP chairman
Port of Spain