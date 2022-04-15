How high can cost of living go?

The only thing that you really have to do is die. You can eat, drink and indulge every whim and fancy but you cannot escape dying. That comes with the territory of being human. Self-indulgence is limited to what is actually in your pocket.
But this is T&T where many citizens appear unable to understand why everything is suddenly more expensive. And those us who actually do know why are using the knowledge as a convenient political tool. Some of us are playing at being powerful stupid.
In the middle of an ongoing pandemic and with the Russian invasion of the Ukraine, we are left gasping for breath. T&T is as adversely economically suffering as the rest of the world, and we know it.
Drivers of all vehicles, both private and commercial, know why the price of fuel has increased. Read my lips here. Do not wait for me to say maxi-taxi drivers only. Automatically the prices of everything will go/has gone up. We have to start looking at all over profit and loss margins for purchases of goods and services.
Food is an unavoidable necessity. The bottom line is just how far up can food prices go? Can the vendors of food, whether street and doubles vendors or supermarkets, hold purchasers to ransom? Is there any real consideration for the customers in relation to the owners of supermarkets?
With this acknowledged loss of global income, what is the definition regarding profit margins for T&T supermarkets? Yes, staff must be paid. Do you cut salaries or do you reduce the number of employees? Short contracts will eliminate having to pay pensions. The trade union movement in T&T does not really care about this pension talk but I am straying from the point.
How far will the Supermarket Association of T&T go in determining personal sacrifice? Admittedly, buyers are purchasing less food and drink but do you have to make the same profits year on year?
Out there in foreign, where you have millions of customers, supermarkets can afford to be open 24/7. Late-night staff get paid double salaries with triple salaries being given for public holidays. You can go out for food and household items at 3 o’clock in the morning, no problem at all.
Realistically, with only 1.4 citizens in T&T, we cannot enjoy such luxury. In our rural areas such services will never happen.
Today, survival of the fittest is the name of the game of global life. All rules are determined by Russian roulette and Covid-19.
Lynette Joseph
Diego Martin