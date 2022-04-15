How high can cost of living go?

The only thing that you really have to do is die. You can eat, drink and indulge every whim and fancy but you cannot escape dying. That comes with the territory of being human. Self-indulgence is limited to what is actually in your pocket.

But this is T&T where many citizens appear unable to understand why everything is suddenly more expensive. And those us who actually do know why are using the knowledge as a convenient political tool. Some of us are playing at being powerful stupid.

In the middle of an ongoing pandemic and with the Russian invasion of the Ukraine, we are left gasping for breath. T&T is as adversely economically suffering as the rest of the world, and we know it.

Drivers of all vehicles, both private and commercial, know why the price of fuel has increased. Read my lips here. Do not wait for me to say maxi-taxi drivers only. Automatically the prices of everything will go/has gone up. We have to start looking at all over profit and loss margins for purchases of goods and services.

Food is an unavoidable necessity. The bottom line is just how far up can food prices go? Can the vendors of food, whether street and doubles vendors or supermarkets, hold purchasers to ransom? Is there any real consideration for the customers in relation to the owners of supermarkets?

With this acknowledged loss of global income, what is the definition regarding profit margins for T&T supermarkets? Yes, staff must be paid. Do you cut salaries or do you reduce the number of employees? Short contracts will eliminate having to pay pensions. The trade union movement in T&T does not really care about this pension talk but I am straying from the point.

How far will the Supermarket Association of T&T go in determining personal sacrifice? Admittedly, buyers are purchasing less food and drink but do you have to make the same profits year on year?

Out there in foreign, where you have millions of customers, supermarkets can afford to be open 24/7. Late-night staff get paid double salaries with triple salaries being given for public holidays. You can go out for food and household items at 3 o’clock in the morning, no problem at all.

Realistically, with only 1.4 citizens in T&T, we cannot enjoy such luxury. In our rural areas such services will never happen.

Today, survival of the fittest is the name of the game of global life. All rules are determined by Russian roulette and Covid-19.

Lynette Joseph

Diego Martin

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

How high can cost of living go?

The only thing that you really have to do is die. You can eat, drink and indulge every whim and fancy but you cannot escape dying. That comes with the territory of being human. Self-indulgence is limited to what is actually in your pocket.

What to do about fuel subsidies

Subsidies always undermine an economy. This is because subsidies are a market distortion i.e. they interfere with market signals that determine how goods and services should be priced. This, in turn, means that money (a limited resource) is spent inefficiently.

Is a dollar really a dollar?

We cannot compare prices without a parity rating or a common denominator. The argument that a dollar is a dollar in a respective country is to disregard the purchasing power of that dollar.

A daily parity rating which shows the comparative figures is given by the Central Bank and is useful for pricing purposes even when the figure is needed for tendering purposes.

What to do about fuel subsidies

Subsidies always undermine an economy. This is because subsidies are a market distortion i.e. they interfere with market signals that determine how goods and services should be priced. This, in turn, means that money (a limited resource) is spent inefficiently.

T&T’s ‘silly season’ has arrived early

It seems as though the “silly season” has come to town a bit earlier than is the norm in our sphere of politics.

All of a sudden, out of the blue a tidal wave of political aspirants have surfaced, chops are being licked by some political misfits to gain overall control of our beloved country. Let me say this, the PNM may be the problem, but the UNC is definitely not the answer.

I wish to tell all those other political aspirants that their only purpose would be to split the votes. Just imagine, “GG, Duke, and Alex with Vasant” want to take the reins of power from the PNM. “This is not a fete in here it is madness” as sung by David Rudder.

Obscene acts of cruelty

Obscene acts of cruelty

Over the last week, local social media pages have been filled with reactions to a video, reportedly of a father physically abusing his adult daughter, that has gone viral.

The video clip shows a man backing the camera, wearing a T-shirt and shorts with a firearm tucked in his waist; the location is a clothing store. Seconds later, he erupts into action, violently attacking a young woman, who had been sitting in front of him, toppling her off a stool; both his hands and feet are involved. A second man appears and holds him off, but he still manages to land another kick on the young woman,