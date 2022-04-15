How high can cost of living go?

It seems as though the “silly season” has come to town a bit earlier than is the norm in our sphere of politics.

All of a sudden, out of the blue a tidal wave of political aspirants have surfaced, chops are being licked by some political misfits to gain overall control of our beloved country. Let me say this, the PNM may be the problem, but the UNC is definitely not the answer.

I wish to tell all those other political aspirants that their only purpose would be to split the votes. Just imagine, “GG, Duke, and Alex with Vasant” want to take the reins of power from the PNM. “This is not a fete in here it is madness” as sung by David Rudder.