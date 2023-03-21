How independent is the DPP’s office?

The office of the Director of Public Prosecutions is supposed to be an independent entity. Its sole focus is supposed to be enforcing and prosecuting persons in accordance with Trinidad and Tobago law.

However, within recent weeks we have seen this so-called independent office turned into a political imbroglio. This State institution is supposed to be independent, unbiased and ­non-political in order to remain impartial in the execution of the duties and laws of our nation.

It is no secret the country is in a dire state with regard to criminal activity, and resources should be at an all-time high in order to support this office—rather than bringing it down and undermining its work.

The continuance of this spat would only seek to boost the criminal enterprises and facilitate the possible collapse of our criminal justice system.

Daniel Bertie

Glencoe

