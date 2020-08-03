How many persons does it take to repair a traffic light? Let’s find out, then. Or will we?
Last week Wednesday, as I made the commute, I observed that the traffic light at the junction of Ramsaran Street, Chaguanas, was non-functional.
As a concerned citizen as well as concerned for my own safety, I decided to report this matter, with hopes of a “speedy resolution”.
My first point of contact was the Ministry of Works and Transport. After at least seven futile phone call attempts, I resorted to calling the Chaguanas Police station. A polite officer at the station informed me he was aware of the traffic light “issue”, and the matter was reported to the Chaguanas Borough Corporation, which, to his knowledge, was in charge of the traffic lights in the Chaguanas Corporation. He encouraged a follow-up call.
With this new knowledge at hand, I reached out to the corporation, which wasted no time informing me the traffic light was “in fact” not under its scope of work. The call was ended abruptly on the corporation’s end, with them providing me a number and extension for the mayor’s office.
Calls to the mayor’s office proved just as fruitless as the attempts made to aforementioned institutions.
In a desperate attempt for assistance, I decided to reach out to T&TEC. “Surely, someone would have an idea what to do. Perhaps it’s merely a power issue,” I said to myself.
Upon calling T&TEC, I was directed to enquire with the engineers at the T&TEC Point Lisas department, only to be told by someone on duty that “he can only wait for a call from the Ministry of Works and Transport”.
With “speedy resolution” way out the door now, I attempted to calmly express the fact that this call would never arrive, since the ministry had no idea of the problem. The gentleman assured me that he knows of no one that he can contact concerning the matter, and would continue to “sit all day and wait for a call”.
I naively attempted calls to other numbers obtained via Google searches that I thought may be able to lend some assistance.
A report was ultimately submitted via the ministry’s website portal “Customer Care Centre” reporting the issue. Status of this still unknown.
After calls to 25-plus numbers, where after exhaustion, disappointment and, still unresolved, I am not despondent. Hopefully, someday, someone will somehow have these lights functional again.
After all, we are no banana republic.