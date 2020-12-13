The sad story of West Indies cricket for the past three odd decades is clearly a “tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing”, to quote William Shakespeare in the epic play Macbeth. No evidence can be offered by the WI Test and T20 teams’ performances in New Zealand thus far to say otherwise in their great display of ineptitude at the gentleman’s game.
The “fire in Babylon” has for as long as we can remember been replaced by WI folly in Babylon. Who can forget the sight of lockdown, close out, game changing fast bowler in the Indian Premier League, Keemo Paul, bowling disgraceful beamers for the WI cricket team in their 2-0 T20 series loss to the Blackcaps that marked the mode of the mean tragic comedy that is WI cricket which has certainly now gone too far.
How long is it going to take for those who have produced and directed this scary cricket script to soberly and sincerely see that enough is enough of their terrible load of rubbish? How long are WI cricket fans all over the world going to have to watch WI Test cricket team’s captain, Jason Holder, make basic cricketing mistakes that would shame a schoolboy in his field placing, rotation of his bowlers and in choosing when to attack or defend when fielding as WI trail the series to New Zealand 0-1.
The laughter of the past international cricket pundits has now given way to their sad shocked disbelief at the Caribbean team’s failures in the middle. The question must now be put to WI cricket bosses, “How low can WI cricket go?” Surely WI have passed rock bottom and the cry of the regional squad’s leadership is full speed ahead! So what if none of our batsmen beside Jermaine Blackwood, who has found a good vein of form, are any good. Clearly they must also believe that the people of the Caribbean deserve no better than to watch John Campbell average 25 runs as an opener.
After all, why should regional cricket selectors pick our best teams and our boys play good cricket when all WI need to do to remain on the gravy train of International Cricket Council funding is to stick to sure sounding soundbytes, public relations gimmickry, hype and hyperbole. Thus, it must be said that the final curtain has not been drawn on the catastrophe that has for a generation been WI cricket as the worst is yet to come.
Fitzroy Othello
Princes Town