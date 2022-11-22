How many are guilty by association?

Frank Sinatra was famous for his alleged connections to the Italian Mafia. The Mafia/Mafioso of Italy are the undisputed, legendary makers and breakers of many communities, worldwide. Unbelievably wealthy, it is alleged the Mafia created FIFA as a legitimate way of laundering their money.

We all love football. FIFA is what it is. I have not seen anything of the Netflix production. No need for that. Netflix is just providing the photographs, the stories, all the allegations of deli­berate wrongdoing. It is what it is.

When I say that Jack Warner is brother to Frank Sinatra, I mean it from the view that Jack’s life story mirror-images Frank’s. Both talented individuals, determined at all costs to succeed in life.

Fame, in all its manifestations, was achieved by both men.

So, as Franks sings, the record shows, he ate it all, then spit it out, and lived his life, his way. Regrets for Frank were too few to mention because, as he says, what is a man, if not himself?

So, is our highly talented, famous Jack Warner ready to face the political Grammy Awards and walk the red carpet of the political Oscars for the police in the US?

This is T&T where even bandits have parents, children and friends who unequivocally love them.

But is it not also true that there is guilt by association, even if you are living life, your way? How many people in T&T, from any of our political parties, are willing to take the blows with Jack?

Lynette Joseph

Diego Martin

Victims of ISIS' war

Victims of ISIS’ war

It would be naïve to think that the nationals who left their homeland prepared to die for the cause of the militant Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) were misguided innocents unaware of what they were getting into. Perhaps a few adventurers lured by the promise of a free plane ticket to the Middle East and US$50,000 in cash may have been too blinded by opportunity to see the dread reality of ISIS. However, the evidence points to an organised mobilisation of Trinbagonians answering the call of a militant group claiming authority over Muslims worldwide whose devotion to ISIS was greater than their loyalty to their birthplace of Trinidad and Tobago.

Rethinking suicide

Rethinking suicide

It is said by some that emotions are managed by old, sub-cortical parts of the brain, and as such, they are inaccessible to conscious analysis - Michael Gazzaniga, in Tales from Both Sides of the Brain (2015).

In Who’s in charge? Free Will and the Science of the Brain (2011), he says there is a natural human tendency to generate explanations for events. When aroused, we are driven to explain why. If there is an obvious explanation we accept it. When there is not an obvious explanation, we generate one. This was published from a series of lectures he delivered in 2009. In the 2015 publication he is described here as the “Father of Neuroscience,” presenting a seminal work on “the enigmatic coupling of the right and left brain.”

Another first for calypsonian Sasha

Congratulations to all graduates of The UWI School of Law who were presented to the Bar on November 11 and 12.

Among them was Sasha-Ann Moses, who is now the first female calypsonian to rise to the legal profession. To understand her accomplishments, we have to place her alongside the male lawyer calypsonians.

Former president Anthony Carmona sang under the sobriquet “The Prophet of Sisyphus” at the CDC Calypso Tent when he was a law student at The UWI Cave Hill campus, and made it to the National Calypso semi-final.

On the road to a sustainable Amazon

Over the past few years, the scientific world has recognised that the Amazon faces unprecedented survival challenges and may soon reach a tipping point where recovery may be impossible.

Reaching these extremes could generate devastating socio-economic, cultural and environmental impacts, both in the Amazon and regionally and globally, with catastrophic consequences for agriculture and urban water supply, and significant threats to ecosystem protection.

T&T being embarrassed once more

T&T being embarrassed once more

I totally agree with the Prime Minister that the recent ruling by the Privy Council on former FIFA VP Jack Warner’s extradition matter to the US is an embarrassment to the country.

It is reminiscent of the embarrassment which we felt by the US court testimony which implicated former prime minister George Chambers in a backroom deal with American oil company Tesoro, alle­gedly involving a blonde prostitute.

Imam Iqbal Hydal

Felicity