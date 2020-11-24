How many lives will Kamla destroy?

Once again, serial loser Kamla Persad-Bissessar has proven that she is ill-equipped to lead the United National Congress (UNC).
The latest fiasco with the parliamentary arm of the party abstaining on the anti-gang legislation is but another illustration of inept leadership by a person who engages in games, this one being akin to snakes and ladders—one minute you are up, the next you are down.
It was less than a week ago in the safe confines of her virtual meeting that Mrs Persad-Bissessar announced, with great fanfare, that the UNC will support the anti-gang legislation if the Government proclaims the Procurement Act.
Lo and behold, when the vote was taken in Parliament last Friday, the UNC cowardly abstained. They could not muster the courage to say yea or nay, but instead tried a middle ground which really indicated they were unsure and perhaps relying on the half-pregnant argument.
It should be instructive to note that leader Persad-Bissessar, Senior Counsel, did not find it appropriate to lead arguments on behalf of the Opposition, instead ceding that responsibility to a junior member of the bar. The party found some difficulty with the bill, but gave the impression that if the procurement legislation was proclaimed, their fears would miraculously vanish!
Mrs Persad-Bissessar’s flip-flopping has also attracted the attention of Senior Counsel Israel Khan, who only a month ago gave a ringing endorsement to the leadership of Persad-Bissessar. Now in a stinging rebuke, Khan says the UNC will pay a high political price for not supporting the bill.
He lamented: “I cry shame on the UNC for protecting their selfish, narrow interests.”
Khan is joined by former House Speaker and attorney Nizam Mohammed, who called upon the UNC to explain the absurdity of their actions in abstaining.
He described the Opposition’s actions as reckless and inexplicable.
Mrs Persad-Bissessar is now on the wrong side of public opinion, on the wrong side of logic, common sense and decency, and on the wrong side of qualities needed for strong and decisive leadership. She has reduced the UNC to a laughing stock which is incapable of ever seeing national office again. How many lives will she destroy, as a nation is at risk while she strives to be a big fish in a shrinking pond?
Rabindra Moonan
San Fernando