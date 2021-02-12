Dr Keith Rowley, Mrs Kam­la Persad-Bissessar, how many more must die? While the Mighty Duke’s song’s context was apartheid in South Africa, it is also quite relevant to our society today.

Our heartfelt sympathies go out to the families of those we lost through gruesome violence; these losses should not be in vain. Occa­sions like these are gen­erally a clarion call to those in charge that says to them there is something in society that needs attention.

How many more must die before we give attention to the ills and shortcomings of our nation? How many more before somebo­dy demonstrates the political will to take the proverbial bull by the horns and wrestles our country to freedom? While fingers are pointing in all directions, people are dying.

To the Government, you have a responsibility to Trinidad and Tobago to do all that is in your power right now and exhaust every option for betterment until the people of this land can say, “The Government did their best”.

Marlon Stroud

via e-mail

The science of monsters

What makes a murderer? Many commentators have offered various explanations, ranging from mythical entities like demons and “the patriarchy” to various social factors such as parenting and inequity.

Your tears are not in vain

Dear protester,

Your continuing protest over the untimely death of Andrea Bharatt is especially beautiful, since as we are often perceived as a happy-go-lucky, rum-and-roti people who don’t care a damn about anybody or anything, except perhaps for Carnival.

Face up to the male crisis

It was in 1971 that the first discussion on the “Trinidad male” began. Now, 50 years later, it remains topical for different reasons.

Back then it was our happy-go-lucky, laissez faire attitude, enjoying life with liming and the main activity of drinking therein, a level of self-centredness, putting ourselves first and even throwing caution to the wind, that attracted attention.

No nine-day wonder

February 21 will mark nine days after the burial of Andrea Bharatt and it is likely that the marching, candlelight vigils and accusations of “shedding crocodile tears” will no longer be at the forefront of our minds.

Divided we stand

One group: burning tyres, pieces of wood, cardboard—debris really—in protest against the conditions of roads that are impassable or collapsing; or the absence of water via taps or trucks; or maybe it’s a bridge gone, cutting them off; or a fallen tree yet to be cleared; or a downed electricity pole; or clogged drains and watercourses that bring floodwaters where they shouldn’t be.

Not missing the turning point

A nation already raw with grief and anger found no respite yesterday.

While thousands of mourners lined the streets to pay their last respects to murdered Andrea Bharatt, protests continued in the capital while, not too far away, screaming rose from Sea Lots as a teenager was felled by police bullets.