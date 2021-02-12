Dr Keith Rowley, Mrs Kamla Persad-Bissessar, how many more must die? While the Mighty Duke’s song’s context was apartheid in South Africa, it is also quite relevant to our society today.
Our heartfelt sympathies go out to the families of those we lost through gruesome violence; these losses should not be in vain. Occasions like these are generally a clarion call to those in charge that says to them there is something in society that needs attention.
How many more must die before we give attention to the ills and shortcomings of our nation? How many more before somebody demonstrates the political will to take the proverbial bull by the horns and wrestles our country to freedom? While fingers are pointing in all directions, people are dying.
To the Government, you have a responsibility to Trinidad and Tobago to do all that is in your power right now and exhaust every option for betterment until the people of this land can say, “The Government did their best”.
Marlon Stroud
via e-mail