How much is too much?

A few years ago, on my travels through South America, I was on my way to a hotel in Lima, Peru. While driving through the city, I happened to witness a protest taking place at the city hall.
People were being beaten by riot police and hosed by massive water cannons, and yet they persevered and stood their ground. I asked the driver what the riot was about, and he indicated that a high-ranking government official was caught in a corruption scandal, and the people were calling for his removal.
I was truly amazed by the strength, patriotism and tenacity of these people. As I remember these things, it saddens me that our people have become so weak and passive, so numb to corruption, murder and downright abuse from our Government. Is it our history of colonial oppression on both East Indians and Afro-Trinidadians alike that causes us to be so subdued and willing to tolerate the worst forms of abuse by our leaders?
How much is really too much? Why is it that whenever the PNM is in power, crime spirals out of control? I remember my youth activism days—standing on a platform in the middle of San Fernando in early 2010, speaking of the increase in kidnappings and murders under the then-Manning regime. I remember the statistics showing a drastic increase year by year until a new government was elected. Why was crime lower during the Panday and Persad-Bissessar administrations? There must be a correlation.
In 2022, after roughly seven years of Rowley’s administration and multiple national security ministers, clearly we are at rock bottom. Crime is plaguing the streets of my hometown in Chaguanas, with robberies taking place daily and the murder of businessmen. Crime is being perpetrated by our citizens and also undocumented Venezuelans, and the people have little to no recourse.
Under this incarnation of the PNM, the new runaway crime is domestic violence against women and children. We are seeing unprecedented numbers of child murders and sex crimes against children, and it is sickening.
Why did I mention the PNM in this?—you may ask. The answer is simple. A major role of the Government is to provide hope and direction. The Prime Minister’s crass public utterances to our nation’s women have not gone unnoticed, and these “mere words” may be just that to him but they play on the minds of the young men in our society. It creates a notion where it is cool to speak in a derogatory manner and behave in a similar light.
Furthermore, Fitzgerald Hinds, the National Security Minister, has proven himself to be a complete and absolute failure. Given his past ministerial appointment to a make shift ministry, it was truly a surprise to see him appointed to arguably the most critical ministry at this time. The National Security Ministry ought not to be a trial-and-error ministry, nor a musical chairs game.
It is time to replace Hinds and appoint someone who is willing to work night and day to ensure our nation’s safety. Hinds, by spoken word and demeanour, does not inspire confidence in our security apparatus and has come out plainly and said his job is “not to ensure that people feel safe and secure”.
I suppose spending of millions of dollars to politically witch-hunt opponents on all sides is called for, but definitely not to ensure the safety of our citizens.
We are at rock bottom and sadly three years away from a general election. It is about time we stand for something and demand what we are due as tax-paying citizens. Enough is enough!
Rishi ND Tripathi
attorney-at-law
Chaguanas