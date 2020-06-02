Last Saturday, T&T recorded its 117th positive case of Covid-19, after 34 days of negative results; to date all cases have been imported.
Not a single case has resulted from community spread. These two factors should dominate the discussions on policies and practices to treat with Covid-19 going forward.
Admonitions relating to persons not wearing face masks, continued minimisation of congregations, perpetuation of stay-home messaging, and so on, pre-suppose that the virus is present in the nose and oropharynx of John Public and is poised to be aerosolised (by coughing or sneezing) into facial cavities of unsuspecting persons.
That thus far no data has been presented by Health Ministry experts to support an endemic presence of the virus — a prerequisite for community spread, debunks this supposition.
Enough psychosocial and economic damage has been done and decision-makers must now move expeditiously to cut further economic losses and relieve punishing psycho-social stress.
Information garnered from data collected in T&T coupled with ongoing research is more than adequate to inform policies and practices.
Phraseology such as “Singapore and Hong Kong eased their lockdowns and you see what happen” is not applicable to the T&T situation because in most foreign countries community spread has occurred, i.e. the virus is now endemic in their respective environments. Decision-makers in T&T are not encumbered by any such limitation.
I pointed out previously that Iceland and T&T were acclaimed worldwide for their success in defeating the virus by applying vigorous enforcement measures: test, identify, isolate, while employing vastly different lockdown measures.
In respect of lockdown measures, Iceland’s were tepid and T&T draconian, yet both arrived at the coveted goal at the same time.
Iceland, with its tourism-based economy that is now fully open, plans to conduct PCR testing at all points of international entry. Test results will be available within hours and if negative the person is free to roam the country. If positive, the person will be quarantined.
This approach is costly and not foolproof. Body temperature checks are less expensive and not only suffer from the same limitation as PCR testing but also from the fact that more than half the persons infected are asymptomatic carriers.
With dispositions needed soon re large scale repatriation, the T-20 cricket league, reopening of airports and seaports, Carnival (whether to have band launchings or not), etc, time is not a luxury that favours our decision-makers.
I see no alternative to temperature checks but a huge “buy-in” by John Public will be necessary. A programme to do so must be rolled out and soon.
For starters, slogans such as “no masks no service, stay home, no congregating” should be banned from the airwaves immediately; they simply have no place in our current non-endemic environment.
These should be replaced by slogans that celebrate our Covid-free status and also raise the level of alertness or wariness by John Public on how persons with recent travel histories can affect that.
Press briefings should be used to promote the new narrative: the virus does not now have an endemic presence in T&T and that maximum effort will be aimed at frustrating its importation.
Decision makers should be comforted in the knowledge that even if there is the inescapable slip-up, coronaviruses struggle to achieve community spread in our hot and humid environment.
Kenwyn H Nicholls
via e-mail