How the church can help T&T

Things the church is doing and can do to help Trinidad and Tobago:
1. Practise what we preach—Daily live out pure Christianity publicly. We cannot request of others what we are not first practising.
2. Pray fervently and consistently—Prayer is infinitely powerful. It really is the most powerful of all spiritual weapons we possess.
3. Powerfully preach/proclaim the glorious gospel of Jesus Christ daily—The only thing capable to change the heart of a sinful man is the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
4. Petition those in authority to meaningfully address the issues facing our nation—Some of these that need urgent attention are:
i. Violation of good governance principles.
ii. Political gimmickry, abuse of parliamentary processes, and abuse of the population by politicians.
iii. A failing and apparently frail and inefficient judiciary.
iv. An overburdened and ineffective criminal justice system (crime detection and prison reform).
5. Praise and lift up the name of Jesus Christ for the victory and transformation of our nation.
Rev Winston Mansingh
via e-mail