Political power is like drug. It impairs the ability to clearly see certain realities.
I believe this is what happened to the PNM after the 2020 general election. Having won the election and gained access to the power and trappings of office, it seems as if they failed to properly assess clear fault lines that were revealed by the results.
When compared to the 2015 election, these are some key facts:
• The PNM got fewer votes than it did in 2015—a reduction of 15 per cent;
• The PNM got one seat fewer than it did in 2015 (22/23);
• The PNM got a smaller percentage of the total votes (49 per cent/51.8 per cent);
For the UNC, on the other hand, these are the numbers:
• The UNC got one more seat than it did in 2015 (18/19). This is in spite of no accommodation or coalition as it had in 2015;
• The UNC got a greater percentage of the total votes (45.6 per cent/47 per cent). In addition, since the UNC did not contest the Tobago seats, it went head-to-head with the PNM in Trinidad and won the popular vote.
Clearly, in 2020, the PNM was in decline while the UNC was improving. Now in the THA election of December 6, 2021, the PNM went head-to-head with the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) and was virtually wiped out.
Perhaps a proper analysis of the numbers from the 2020 general election would have led to a more people-oriented PNM, and that would have averted the Tobago disaster.
Many people have said the management of Covid in 2020 helped the PNM win. I happen to think it’s the opposite. The party declined in 2020 partly because of its disastrous Covid communications. Stuart Young was the face of the Covid communications then, and I do not recall seeing a more smug and insensitive attitude from a young politician (no pun intended).
The Prime Minister’s often boisterous and abrasive tone in these updates was also not helpful. Like many others, I stopped listening to the updates because the communication style was more upsetting than the Covid scare itself.
I challenge the PNM to go back on a quiet night and look at some of the tapes of the 2020 Covid updates and see if it is proud of them. In spite of whatever faults Mr Terrence Deyalsingh may have, his communication style in much more measured and respectful.
In addition to all that, the Government locked numerous citizens out of their own country. Can a government leave its citizens impoverished, homeless and stateless in a foreign land, and still think it is worthy of their votes?
Since the Judiciary did not deliver us from that obscenity, I hope a major political party will promise to amend the laws so that citizens who leave this country temporarily (eg, vacation, study, business) cannot be denied re-entry for any reason.
The writing was on the wall for the PNM since the 2020 general election, but it appears the drug of political power prevented the PNM from seeing the train that was coming. And now it has the Tobago disaster.
While it is at it, it should fire the person or persons responsible for the television ads for the THA election. The ads majored in comess!
For those who would question my motives, I encourage you to look at the numbers before bashing me. Blessings.
Gladston Cuffie