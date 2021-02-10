We cannot eat our cake and have it too. In the environment of violence against women, most recently consumed with grief over the deaths of Ms Riley and Ms Bharatt, we have come to understand that two suspects in the latter’s murder have died. We almost certainly will never see the conclusion of any probe into those matters.
I still remember how two years ago, a mob of people in Oropune Gardens beat a man to death in a frenzy that is yet to be explained. Nobody has been called to account for that one either.
But while many of our citizens call for blood in understandable frustration, they should take into account that the safest countries for women neither have the death penalty nor a combat-style approach to policing (raids, roadblocks and lockdowns. Rinse and repeat, add a few beatings) nor are their citizens armed to the hilt. Do your own research for this and the same countries keep popping up—Denmark, Iceland, The Netherlands etc. Only seven years ago, police in Iceland killed the first person in living memory. By contrast, the next year our police killed 47 people.
We can’t achieve justice for women alone or children alone when the whole system is in shambles. A society must want justice at its core for everyone and be deliberately structured that way; and as people focus on particular/specific solutions we must not lose the forest for the trees.
“Education for boys” alone won’t solve this problem, as surely the killers already knew that what they were doing was unacceptable.
“Legislation” alone won’t solve this problem as more and more laws have been passed and things have only gotten worse.
“Pepper spray” and “firearms” alone are not the solution and criminals and abusive partners can surely misuse both against their victims. Neither is “registration for PH drivers” the answer to anything in a country where law enforcement officers themselves are too often on the wrong side of the law.
We need to create a society where exploitation is not the norm. Where there is equity and fairness. Where people don’t have to pay bribes in government offices and the sick don’t have to beg—or throw a barbecue—for access to healthcare. Where the mentally ill don’t roam the streets neglected and where there isn’t such an obscene gap between the rich and the poor.
We need a society where people don’t have to beg for housing or feel the need to cheat for a decent education or have to wait years for justice in the courts.
That is how the safest societies protect women and children.