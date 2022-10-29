As a long-time cricketer who played in almost every ground in the country, and who read all the cricket books in the public library in the ’60s, I would like to say a few words on the failure of the Caribbean team in this year’s ICC T20 competition in Australia.

Cricket today is played on two grounds, unlike years ago. One of these grounds is the cricket pitch or the grassed oval itself, and the other one is the brains room where tactics and strategies are discussed.

I am of the impression that the grounds in Australia are wider than what we have here, about 130 to 140 metres in diameter. And when the pitch is moved, it could be that one side would be 80 metres to the boundary and the other side only 50 to 60 meters.

I asked myself why there are so many catches from hook shots on the long boundaries. The answer is clear. Most of the big-time hookers on the WI team have been caught out on the long boundary because the bowlers were educated in the brains room to entice them to hook to the long-sided boundary by certain pitched balls on the off side. And they fell all the time for this ploy.

One last item. I bowled to Sir Learie Constantine in my last year in Fatima College when I was a member of the college team. Sir Learie showed me how to hit sixes by going forward, getting behind the ball, getting under the ball and lifting your head high when you are making a vertical shot.

That evening Learie hit more sixes from good balls than I have ever seen in my life.

As far as the WI team relates, except for a few like Brandon Smith, the rest are all voopers who are cross-batting from off to leg in trying a six, and it is worse when the hit aims for the long boundary. Most of them, therefore, got caught out easily.

Russell, for example, has now become a victim of the brains room and is now neutralised.

The talent is there, but not the brains. The team was outfoxed by other intelligent cricket coaches.

Peter Moralles

Cascade

