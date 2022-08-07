How to fix the Caroni River problem?

Every single year I have to watch the Caroni River cause heartache and despair to citizens who live within reach of its banks.
The Caroni River is on State lands so it really belongs to all citizens, whether you live within reach of the flood waters or not. So, how do I envisage fixing the problem?
It is far too late to tell people not to build homes too close to the Caroni River or on the riverbank? Do not block off or change watercourses which will cause flooding to hundreds of homes. And, absolutely, do not put garbage into the river.
No old tyres, refrigerators, chairs, bottles-anything too heavy to take to a dump-do not put them into the river. But that is the easy part because stick break in some people ears.
How do you stop the rain from falling? Climate change is increasingly worse, year upon year.
So, forget about living downstairs. All homes that are at risk, bar none, could get permission to build an extra storey on each roof. Downstairs must only be used in the dry season. But what about the Caroni River bank itself? Disintegration worsens with each heavy rainfall. The river overflows for miles around. Is it possible to concrete off all parts of the riverbank estimated to definitely disintegrate?
How deep will you have to dig to lay a firm foundation? How high will the wall have to be to prevent further soil erosion? Fifteen feet? To properly clear the Caroni River by dredging is an exercise in futility. It will mean dredging some areas every single week.
Forget about water pumps that cost millions of dollars. Sabotage is becoming an increasingly expensive problem.
The Caroni River belongs to us all. How much money will each T&T citizen willingly contribute towards this venture?
Is it possible to use climate change as a convenient political tool?
Lynette Joseph
Diego Martin