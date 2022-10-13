How to help ease the traffic

I would like to express some ideas with respect to traffic on our nation’s roads that people are experiencing on a daily basis to and from work.
These are just ideas that I think people, the business sector and business leaders may have to get involved in, to accomplish some or any of my suggestions. These are some of my ideas:
1. Open the Priority Bus Route (PBR) to the public for a fee. There can be a monthly pass for unlimited use from Monday through Friday. These passes can be displayed on the dashboard of the car. This will assist with less traffic congestion on the main road, and on the highway.
I think this will create great relief to our nation’s drivers. People will get to work faster and get home earlier with the use of the PBR. The PBR already exists and it’s not something that needs to be built. All fees received can be used to make improvements to the nation’s roads. The infrastructure would have to be created to sell passes, and it can be done online.
2. Ride-sharing. Any business can designate a vehicle so that people who work together can meet at a certain location and use the company vehicle to get to and from work.
The people would have to work at the same time and get out of work at the same time, so that they can get to the designated location. Then they can go home. Something to keep in mind—security for the designated business vehicle.
3. Co-workers can carpool and share the driving responsibility. It can be a great way for everyone who participates in the carpool to have a chance at saving on gas, and wear and tear of their own vehicle.
4. In the working environment, everyone will have the chance to do the hybrid model.
Every two or three months, people who worked in the office would get the chance to work from home. After the two or three months are completed, the people who worked at home could work in the office. Supervisors need to make sure the infrastructure is in place for both home and office.
5. People can volunteer to work flexible hours, but 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. are the core hours many people need to be at work, as long as they work their eight hours per day.
Again, these are just suggestions and I’m sure people have already tried most of these, but if these ideas could be implemented I’m sure they would help.
Andre XH Morrison
Texas, USA