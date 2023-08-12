The issue of whether only land should be included in Form B when filing under the Integrity in Public Life Act seems to be a question of interpretation and/or failure to properly read and understand the Integrity Commission’s “Instructions/Guidelines to Completing Declaration Forms”.
However, before rushing to pass judgment on the PM, two questions must be answered:
1. Did other public officials (including Opposition MPs) similarly interpret the requirements and include land only on Form B after itemising all properties on Form A?
2. When Form B was submitted, why didn’t the person at the commission who accepted and (I assume) vetted the form indicate to the PM (and others, if any) that the form was incomplete and must be amended?
Answers to both questions will determine who is really at fault in this matter.
Claude A Job