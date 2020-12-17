Are we as lawmakers dealing with the real problems of the people?
In this country we spend so much time in consultations and discussions that we never appear to act decisively, but are loath to deal with critical problems facing our citizens.
The matter of the regularisation or the regulating of private cars for hire is one such case, as is pepper spray, etc.
Our citizens are dying, and one death is one too many; and as lawmakers, we are really pussyfooting and deserve to be kicked in the butt for our recalcitrance.
No system, no set of regulations will ever be perfect, but we need to create a balance between safety and death or being raped and/or maimed.
What are the facts?
1. People have been “pulling bull” for as long as I can remember;
2. “PH” cars, according to our laws, are illegal;
3. The police have turned a blind eye to the point where there are now seemingly authorised “PH” taxi stands. This is a case of negligence. It has given a kind of unofficial legitimacy to the “PH” drivers. Could it be that police are also “PH” drivers and this is the source of their sympathy?
4. There are areas where regular taxis refuse to go, and some for very good reasons;
5. There are young people who engage in emotional relationships with saga boy “PH” drivers and get into trouble. Let’s face it. This is a reality. There are still “gas brain” girls and boys;
6. The economy is not providing sustainable jobs, and people cannot live on one income;
7. Cars are being rented to people to operate in the “PH” sector.
I can go on and on, but it seems that the State is also guilty in not providing an adequate public transport system for people.
I believe the law must be upheld; expire the social arguments. It is because we excuse so much errant behaviour with social arguments that our laws seem inadequate and there is a breakdown.
We cannot live in a society where laws are ignored. We cannot have a police service that is turning a blind eye.
If we agree “PH” drivers are necessary, then the system must be regulated, but not to the disadvantage of the law-abiding “H” cars.
There are several matters that need to be considered:
1. Registration is a must;
2. Character certificates are a must;
3. Vehicle inspection is a must, and must take place every year;
4. Insurance to cover passengers must be provided by the owners and/or drivers of such vehicles;
5. “PH” cars must be zoned like maxi-taxis. They will be required to paint their cars in special colours and stripes, as well as have stickers. In addition, each car, in both the front seats and back seats, must have displayed a framed copy of their permission and registration, with picture of the driver and telephone number. Heavy fines must be imposed for violations;
6. A special unit in the relevant ministry must be set up to oversee the system;
7. Every “PH” driver, whether he owns the vehicle or not, must be registered;
8. Standards of dress must be implemented;
9. Each “PH” car and driver must also register with the police in the area in which they are operating;
10. Each “PH” vehicle must have a lit sign indicating it is a vehicle for hire. The sign should carry the telephone number and vehicle number. The sign must be large enough to be visible.
11. The registration process must not simply be based on a police certificate of character. It must also include an interview by an appointed zone committee where the driver is to operate. The pictures and addresses of the drivers must also be published for three days in two daily newspapers so that persons can object on a confided basis;
12. A six-month moratorium must be given to have the process implemented. An alternative to this is to open up the registration of “H” cars.
The time to act is now. People are dying while we are discussing and discussing.
Surujrattan Rambachan
former MP