Are we as lawmakers dealing with the real problems of the people?

In this country we spend so much time in consultations and discussions that we never appear to act decisively, but are loath to deal with critical problems facing our citizens.

The matter of the regularisation or the regulating of private cars for hire is one such case, as is pepper spray, etc.

Our citizens are dying, and one death is one too many; and as lawmakers, we are really pussyfooting and deserve to be kicked in the butt for our recalcitrance.

No system, no set of regulations will ever be perfect, but we need to create a balance between safety and death or being raped and/or maimed.

What are the facts?

1. People have been “pulling bull” for as long as I can remember;

2. “PH” cars, according to our laws, are illegal;

3. The police have turned a blind eye to the point where there are now seemingly authorised “PH” taxi stands. This is a case of negligence. It has given a kind of unofficial legitimacy to the “PH” drivers. Could it be that police are also “PH” drivers and this is the source of their sympathy?

4. There are areas where regular taxis refuse to go, and some for very good reasons;

5. There are young people who engage in emotional relationships with saga boy “PH” drivers and get into trouble. Let’s face it. This is a reality. There are still “gas brain” girls and boys;

6. The economy is not providing sustainable jobs, and people cannot live on one income;

7. Cars are being rented to people to operate in the “PH” sector.

I can go on and on, but it seems that the State is also guilty in not providing an adequate public transport system for people.

I believe the law must be upheld; expire the social arguments. It is because we excuse so much errant behaviour with social arguments that our laws seem inadequate and there is a breakdown.

We cannot live in a society where laws are ignored. We cannot have a police service that is turning a blind eye.

If we agree “PH” drivers are necessary, then the system must be regulated, but not to the disadvantage of the law-abiding “H” cars.

There are several matters that need to be considered:

1. Registration is a must;

2. Character certificates are a must;

3. Vehicle inspection is a must, and must take place every year;

4. Insurance to cover passengers must be provided by the owners and/or drivers of such vehicles;

5. “PH” cars must be zoned like maxi-taxis. They will be required to paint their cars in special colours and stripes, as well as have stickers. In addition, each car, in both the front seats and back seats, must have displayed a framed copy of their permission and registration, with picture of the driver and telephone number. Heavy fines must be imposed for violations;

6. A special unit in the relevant ministry must be set up to oversee the system;

7. Every “PH” driver, whether he owns the vehicle or not, must be registered;

8. Standards of dress must be implemented;

9. Each “PH” car and driver must also register with the police in the area in which they are operating;

10. Each “PH” vehicle must have a lit sign indicating it is a vehicle for hire. The sign should carry the telephone number and vehicle number. The sign must be large enough to be visible.

11. The registration process must not simply be based on a police certificate of character. It must also include an interview by an appointed zone committee where the driver is to operate. The pictures and addresses of the drivers must also be published for three days in two daily newspapers so that persons can object on a confided basis;

12. A six-month moratorium must be given to have the process implemented. An alternative to this is to open up the registration of “H” cars.

The time to act is now. People are dying while we are discussing and discussing.

Surujrattan Rambachan

former MP

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

More diplomacy, less conflict

More diplomacy, less conflict

This newspaper endorses two key positions of the government on Venezuela as re-stated by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley at yesterday’s news conference. We share the concern and objection to the Organisation of American States (OAS) which has been used as an instrument of the Trump administration’s policy against the Maduro government.

Get the vaccine message going

Get the vaccine message going

A week ago, we told the Government that in between planning for the logistical roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine, it had to engage in a robust campaign to convince Jamaicans of the efficacy and safety of the drug. For the epidemiologists and other health professionals preparing for the event are challenged, not only by the understandable fear many people have for a new product, but also an array of conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers with dubious claims about the safety of the vaccine and the motives behind its development.

Why ‘PH’ cars are so much in demand

People are talking, again, about the “PH’’ problem, and it seems that the Government is looking, as usual, to treat the symptoms and not the causes.

We don’t ask why we have such a demand for illegal taxis in the first place? We are now seeing that we spend billions of our scarce US dollars on cars, we build highways and maintain them, but public transport?

Venes placing their anger at wrong door

Venezuelans angry and Trinbagoians are angry.

I read in the Express yesterday (Page 5) of the protest outside the Trinidad and Tobago embassy.

As a citizen of this beautiful country I am angry, it was no doubt a very tragic event. This whole incident brings to mind the fact that you cannot do the wrong thing and expect the right result. Who really is to blame for the deaths of these persons on the seas?

Anti-abortion laws and radicalisation

Anti-abortion laws and radicalisation

“GET your rosaries off our ovaries,” chanted the women marching in support of the referendum that made abortion legal in Ireland in 2018. Two years later the 2020 election broke the century-long stranglehold on power of the two centre-right parties, Fianna Fail and Fine Gael. They got fewer than half the votes even together.

Did the 2018 mass mobilisation against the anti-abortion law radicalise Irish politics and trigger that shift? Probably.

The weakness of human error

The death of a fellow human being is not in any way to be ignored or trivialised. Multiple deaths are even worse and must be deplored by all right-thinking people. One cannot help but be distressed by the reports of several persons having drowned in the Gulf of Paria, apparently on a dangerous journey from Venezuela to Trinidad.