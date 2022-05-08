Most people do not commit crimes because they are evil. Rather, in particular circumstances, turning to crime is the most rational choice. Moreover, 90 per cent of the time, it is government policies that makes such choices rational.
Given these premises, crime (especially murder) could probably be reduced through one or all of the following measures:
(1) Legalising marijuana and cocaine
(2) Closing down the URP
(3) Eliminating the minimum wage for 16- to 25-year-olds
(4) Giving school principals full autonomy, including choosing the curriculum, hiring and firing teachers, and expelling students.
Of course, no politician or political party would ever support any of these policies and their reason for rejecting such measures is, like the criminals’, also rational: the vast majority of voters would roundly reject them for doing so. Because, when it comes to crime, people want a different outcome while doing exactly the same things that have been done for the past 50 years.
Kevin Baldeosingh
Freeport