I, along with seven of my close friends, all elderly, have had our two AstraZeneca vaccine shots since last week.
How did we manage this? Well, on the basis of information we read in the advertisements from the various RHAs in the newspapers published online, and messages from chat groups and other personal sources, we went, in April, to the designated vaccination locations—the health centres.
On the days we went, some of us, like me, were simply asked to sit in a designated area and complete a form providing personal details of matters such as age and medical conditions, and after less than an hour, we were given our first shot.
We left with a vaccination card with the scheduled date for the second shot. Others were asked to complete a registration process and were told they would be called with an appointment date for their first shot. All of them got their shots within a week or so.
Then beginning on June 9 we all got our second shots. The processes for this were relatively trouble-free.
Some of us were actually called and given an appointment. Others like me who, for whatever reason were not called, on the day the RHA advertisement said we should be vaccinated at the designated second vaccine site, in my case the UTT Campus, Munroe Road, simply went to the site, with our first vaccination cards, and within an hour received our second shot.
Some queuing, but the service was excellent. Some of my friends had appointments for the second shot at the Paddock. They as well reported a smooth professional experience.
None of us called any contacts or pulled any strings—if any were available—to get fully vaccinated. And we all were vaccinated in relative comfort.
So in the light of this vaccination experience of my friends and I, I am increasingly horrified and distressed to see photos and videos of hundreds of persons from my age cohort subjecting themselves to the deep stress of queuing in the sun and rain to get vaccinated. And some of them are sent away without a shot after waiting for hours. This is WRONG.
It is manifestly clear that there is a huge communication problem. Hundreds, if not thousands of the over-65s, queuing for their first vaccines obviously do not have the information support systems my friends and I, and people like us have. Few, if any have smart phones, chat groups and newspapers.
They hear vaccines are being given at the health centres so they go to get vaccinated! Of course the Ministry of Health (MoH) will say they told everybody it’s only over-65s and that they will be contacted: blah blah blah.
The messages have NOT gotten through and/or they are misunderstood.
So how about a simple, basic old-fashioned solution? The MoH immediately rents/borrows/hires loudspeakers on vehicles and sends them out to targeted communities with a simple, repeated two- to three-paragraph message on Covid vaccinations. And, the message from the loudspeakers is printed on thousands of flyers and distributed far and wide.
This way everyone will get the message—regardless of their technological capabilities and support groups and the MoH will get the job done and life can return to near normal for all of us.
Ashton S Brereton
Champs Fleurs